Much-Hyped Western Equipment Proven Ineffective in Real Combat, Shoigu Affirms
Much-Hyped Western Equipment Proven Ineffective in Real Combat, Shoigu Affirms
Much-touted Western weapons turned out to be far from flawless in real combat conditions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"The West's widely-advertised technology has in fact turned out to be far from flawless. You can see this just for yourselves by looking at the exposition of captured weapons," Shoigu stated at the opening of the 9th international military-technical forum, Army-2023.The ARMY-2023 exhibition is being held for the 9th time, and is running during the week of August 14-20. The expo has put out on display Russian military equipment, including the latest developments and those proven effective in the special military operation. In addition, Russian Defense Ministry will present captured equipment supplied by NATO to Ukraine.
Much-Hyped Western Equipment Proven Ineffective in Real Combat, Shoigu Affirms

11:08 GMT 14.08.2023
ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum
