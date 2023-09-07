International
VP Harris Says Ready to Take Charge 'If Necessary' But Believes Biden 'Going to Be Fine'
VP Harris Says Ready to Take Charge 'If Necessary' But Believes Biden 'Going to Be Fine'
US Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with a American broadcaster expressed unwavering confidence in securing a second term for herself and President Joe Biden, but also affirmed her readiness to assume the role of commander-in-chief "if necessary."
"We will win re-election. There's too much at stake, and the American people know it," Harris said. She also indicated her readiness to assume the role of commander-in-chief "if necessary." Nonetheless, Harris believes that President Biden "is going to be fine." She emphasized their close collaboration, saying, "I work with Joe Biden every day," and praised the "transformative" accomplishments achieved under his leadership. Harris shared her perspective with the broadcaster while in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking her third trip to Southeast Asia as vice president.
VP Harris Says Ready to Take Charge 'If Necessary' But Believes Biden 'Going to Be Fine'

US Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with a American broadcaster expressed unwavering confidence in securing a second term for herself and President Joe Biden, but also affirmed her readiness to assume the role of commander-in-chief "if necessary."
"We will win re-election. There's too much at stake, and the American people know it," Harris said.
She also indicated her readiness to assume the role of commander-in-chief "if necessary."
Nonetheless, Harris believes that President Biden "is going to be fine." She emphasized their close collaboration, saying, "I work with Joe Biden every day," and praised the "transformative" accomplishments achieved under his leadership.
Harris shared her perspective with the broadcaster while in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking her third trip to Southeast Asia as vice president.
