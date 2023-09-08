Beijing Confirms State Council Vice Premier's Participation in Eastern Economic Forum

International
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed on Friday the participation of China's State Council Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
"At the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation, Zhang Guoqing, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will attend the eighth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia from September 10 to 12," Mao told a briefing.Zhang will head the country's delegation to the forum and will be accompanied by representatives of the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Liaoning, the government of Russia's Primorsky Territory said earlier in the day.Spokeswoman added that China hopes to deepen regional cooperation with Russia."Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will take part in events within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, and will also meet with the Russian leadership. China hopes that through this visit, the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries will be implemented, as well as cooperation between the Russian Far East and China's northeast regions will be deepened, and the parties will jointly promote regional development," Mao said at a briefing.The diplomat also noted that the Eastern Economic Forum is an important platform for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss and find solutions to the issues of cooperation. She also recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the forum twice, in 2018 and 2021.The EEF was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF will take place from September 10–13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
russia
vladivostok
china
12:44 GMT 08.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed on Friday the participation of China's State Council Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
"At the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation, Zhang Guoqing, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will attend the eighth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia from September 10 to 12," Mao told a briefing.
Zhang will head the country's delegation to the forum and will be accompanied by representatives of the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Liaoning, the government of Russia's Primorsky Territory said earlier in the day.
Spokeswoman added that China hopes to deepen regional cooperation with Russia.
"Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will take part in events within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, and will also meet with the Russian leadership. China hopes that through this visit, the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries will be implemented, as well as cooperation between the Russian Far East and China's northeast regions will be deepened, and the parties will jointly promote regional development," Mao said at a briefing.
The diplomat also noted that the Eastern Economic Forum is an important platform for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss and find solutions to the issues of cooperation. She also recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the forum twice, in 2018 and 2021.
The EEF was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF will take place from September 10–13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
