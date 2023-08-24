https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/how-brics-summit-2023-spelled-end-to-western-centric-world-order-1112861182.html

How BRICS Summit 2023 Spelled End to Western-Centric World Order

How BRICS Summit 2023 Spelled End to Western-Centric World Order

The historic three-day BRICS Summit 2023 wrapped up on August 24 in the South African city of Johannesburg. What are the results of the event and how could it affect the global balance of power in the near future?

2023-08-24T17:59+0000

2023-08-24T17:59+0000

2023-08-24T18:05+0000

us

world

brics summit 2023

cyril ramaphosa

lula da silva

anton siluanov

saudi arabia

ethiopia

brics

world trade organization (wto)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840282_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb0700a7d79bbcaebf22b492440ecef.jpg

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which together constitute the group of major emerging economies named BRICS, adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration on the final day of the 15th summit.The member states committed to strengthening the framework of mutually beneficial BRICS cooperation under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation. They also committed to enhancing strategic partnership for the benefit of their people through the promotion of peace, a more representative, fairer international order, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.New Fair Trade and Financial SystemBRICS called for maintaining the "open, transparent, fair, predictable, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core."The group expressed its concerns about unilateral illegal measures affecting trade and proclaimed the need for creating a fair and market-oriented agricultural trading system that would help end hunger and achieve food security.Previously, BRICS leaders placed special emphasis on the rising role of the New Development Bank, founded by the group in 2015 to facilitate funding new infrastructure projects and various endeavors by developing nations.Local Currencies & New Payment Systems as Alternative to DollarBRICS stressed the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between members of the group as well as their trading partners.The concept has taken on a new significance given the West's weaponization of major reserve currencies in order to achieve its geopolitical objectives.Likewise, a day earlier, Brazilian President Lula da Silva touched upon the idea of a "new reference unit" for BRICS nations, which would shield emerging markets from G7 currencies' volatility caused by irresponsible monetary measures.While the common currency concept was not discussed in detail during the 15th summit, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disclosed on August 22 that BRICS member states are continuing to discuss the creation of a "single unit of account." Siluanov explained that it is not actually a single currency (akin to the euro in the EU), but an instrument "in which the cost of commodity deliveries and benchmarks for some goods can be expressed in order not to depend on a single currency or its issuing center." The proposed single unit of account would become an alternative to the US dollar, per the minister.BRICS ExpansionOn the final day of the summit, the BRICS leaders announced that they had decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to join the group.Per Ramaphosa, the admission of new members to BRICS is just the first phase of the group's enlargement process.The participants of BRICS have also agreed that the name of the group will not change after the new countries join it, as this will demonstrate continuity, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov specified on the same day. It is expected that the expansion of BRICS will enable an increase in mutual investments between the member states and deepen further collaboration.How Could BRICS+ Affect Global Economy & Politics?The admission of six new members as well as the shift to new payment systems could have a substantial impact on the global balance of power, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.In particular, the aggregated gross domestic product of BRICS+ will total 37% of global GDP in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), while the group's population will account for 46% of global population, as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remarked on the final day of the summit."So this would actually challenge completely the US dollar hegemony […] The first priority for those countries is to challenge the US dollar hegemony, to bypass the dollar, and to go through a clearing system that would actually benefit everyone and will secure an independence of those countries. They want to regain in some ways their sovereignty, because the dollar has been weaponized by the US," he continued.At the same time, BRICS' commitment to inclusion will give voices to those emerging economies of the Global South which have long been underrepresented in Western-centered international organizations, according to Giuliano.Another intriguing point is Saudi Arabia's decision to join BRICS, given that it has long been considered "an absolutely crucial imperial ally of the United States," as per Patrick Bond, professor of political economy at the University of the Witwatersrand. Earlier, Saudi Arabia demonstrated determination to diversify its foreign relations by adhering to commitments it made to OPEC+, despite the pressure from Washington. Bond also referred to Riyadh's rapprochement with Beijing and a historic peace settlement between Saudi Arabia and Iran brokered by China. Saudi Arabia even broke its exclusive historic petrodollar relationship and started to sell some of its oil for yuans, the professor highlighted."These are the sorts of things that reflect the changing world order in which US power must adjust to losing some of its imperial allies like Saudi Arabia and possibly also Egypt and the UAE," Bond told Sputnik, adding that Ethiopia has also embraced a more independent foreign policy, despite the country's longstanding ties with the West."Yes, Ethiopia maintains fairly good relations with the countries of the West, but still strives for an alternative, multipolar center of power. I think we can become that very point of balance between cooperation with the collective West and integration with the Global South," Ahmad continued.The Ethiopian scholar stressed that the nation also wants to drift away from the dollar and participate in the creation of a multipolar system of international relations.The historic 15th BRICS Summit has apparently become a watershed, showing the Global South a new alternative model of development and offering freedom of choice.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-bank-should-become-alternative-to-modern-financial-institutions---cuban-president-1112862931.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-main-catalyst-of-new-world-order-marked-by-end-of-petrodollar-1112847948.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-shows-policy-of-unilateralism-on-decline---raisi-1112850757.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-sets-out-key-points-in-15th-summits-declaration-1112845067.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/joining-brics-will-allow-ethiopia-to-intensify-trade-cooperation--ambassador-in-moscow-1112848582.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/why-does-brics-appeal-to-the-global-south-1112766904.html

saudi arabia

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

brics summit 2023, 15th brics summit, dedollarization, dedollarisation, brics common currency, brics expansion, brics declaration, declaration of brics 2023 summit, brics nations, brics summit 2023 currency, brics summit 2023 putin, brics summit 2023 countries,