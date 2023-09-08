https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/china-never-interfered-in-canadas-internal-affairs-has-no-interest-to-do-so---embassy-1113218249.html

China Never Interfered in Canada's Internal Affairs, Has No Interest to Do So - Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said on Friday that China has never meddled in Canada's internal affairs and has no interest in engaging in such activities.

"China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. We have no interest in and have never interfered in Canada’s internal affairs and elections. With ulterior political motives, some Canadian politicians and media have been spreading lies and disinformation against China for a long time," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement obtained by Sputnik. On Thursday, the Canadian government appointed Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josee Hogue to lead the country’s public inquiry on foreign interference that is expected to focus on alleged meddling by China and Russia - a move the Chinese Embassy said it deplores and opposes. The Chinese Embassy pointed out to Canadian-led overt and covert efforts at undermining China’s security and stability by supporting separatist activities related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, highlighting Ottawa’s double standards on foreign interference. The Chinese Embassy exhorted Canada to relinquish its ideological bias toward China and refrain from encouraging misinformation and disinformation aimed at it. Moreover, if Canada continues misleading its citizens and undermining bilateral relations, it would have to "bear the consequences," the statement said.

