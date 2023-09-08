Claims China Uses AI to Interfere in US Politics Nothing But 'Malicious Speculation' - Embassy

International
Western claims that China is using AI to create fake social media accounts to interfere in US politics "full of prejudice and malicious speculation," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.
According to media reports, citing Microsoft, China is alleged to have established a network of fake social media accounts with the aim to influence US voters by using artificial intelligence. "In recent years, some western media and think tanks have accused China of using artificial intelligence to create fake social media accounts to interfere the US' politics," Liu said on Thursday. Liu added that China actively advocates for using artificial intelligence in a safe, reliable and controlled manner. The social media platforms apparently affected by the Chinese operation appear to be Facebook* and X, formerly known as Twitter, media reported.* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Western claims that China is using artificial intelligence to create fake social media accounts to interfere in American politics are "full of prejudice and malicious speculation," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.
According to media reports, citing Microsoft, China is alleged to have established a network of fake social media accounts with the aim to influence US voters by using artificial intelligence.
"In recent years, some western media and think tanks have accused China of using artificial intelligence to create fake social media accounts to interfere the US' politics," Liu said on Thursday.
"Such remarks are full of prejudice and malicious speculation against China, which China firmly opposes."
Liu added that China actively advocates for using artificial intelligence in a safe, reliable and controlled manner.
The social media platforms apparently affected by the Chinese operation appear to be Facebook* and X, formerly known as Twitter, media reported.
* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities
