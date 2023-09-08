https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/claims-china-uses-ai-to-interfere-in-us-politics-nothing-but-malicious-speculation---embassy-1113192908.html

Claims China Uses AI to Interfere in US Politics Nothing But 'Malicious Speculation' - Embassy

Western claims that China is using AI to create fake social media accounts to interfere in US politics "full of prejudice and malicious speculation," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.

According to media reports, citing Microsoft, China is alleged to have established a network of fake social media accounts with the aim to influence US voters by using artificial intelligence. "In recent years, some western media and think tanks have accused China of using artificial intelligence to create fake social media accounts to interfere the US' politics," Liu said on Thursday. Liu added that China actively advocates for using artificial intelligence in a safe, reliable and controlled manner. The social media platforms apparently affected by the Chinese operation appear to be Facebook* and X, formerly known as Twitter, media reported.* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

