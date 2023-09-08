https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/moscow-expects-final-g20-document-to-include-settlements-in-national-currencies-1113198867.html

Moscow Expects Final G20 Document to Include Settlements in National Currencies

Moscow Expects Final G20 Document to Include Settlements in National Currencies

Russia expects the final G20 document to cover in detail the issue of settlements in national currencies, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

2023-09-08T10:32+0000

2023-09-08T10:32+0000

2023-09-08T10:32+0000

economy

g20

new delhi

sergey lavrov

russia

dedollarisation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102662/96/1026629665_0:129:3186:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_470e6a322743828f40c974e586d147b3.jpg

“Our representatives are now working on it [the final document], they are already in New Delhi... This year, we expect detailed coverage of the topic of the global monetary and financial system, the issue of settlements in national currencies," Birichevsky said when asked what results Russia expects from the G20 and what it would like to see in the final document. India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The group's summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The leaders of the G20 countries and nine other states - Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore - have been invited to attend. The Russian delegation at the summit will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and China's delegation by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/iran-goes-on-gold-shopping-spree-as-global-dedollarization-trend-accelerates-1113090658.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/grain-deal-gas-hub--de-dollarization-what-signal-do-putin-erdogan-talks-send-to-west-1113117752.html

new delhi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy, g20, g20 currencies, settlement currencies, russian economy under sanctions, dedollarization