https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/moscow-expects-final-g20-document-to-include-settlements-in-national-currencies-1113198867.html
Moscow Expects Final G20 Document to Include Settlements in National Currencies
Moscow Expects Final G20 Document to Include Settlements in National Currencies
Russia expects the final G20 document to cover in detail the issue of settlements in national currencies, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
“Our representatives are now working on it [the final document], they are already in New Delhi... This year, we expect detailed coverage of the topic of the global monetary and financial system, the issue of settlements in national currencies," Birichevsky said when asked what results Russia expects from the G20 and what it would like to see in the final document. India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The group's summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The leaders of the G20 countries and nine other states - Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore - have been invited to attend. The Russian delegation at the summit will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and China's delegation by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
new delhi
russia
Moscow Expects Final G20 Document to Include Settlements in National Currencies

10:32 GMT 08.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects the final G20 document to cover in detail the issue of settlements in national currencies, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
“Our representatives are now working on it [the final document], they are already in New Delhi... This year, we expect detailed coverage of the topic of the global monetary and financial system, the issue of settlements in national currencies," Birichevsky said when asked what results Russia expects from the G20 and what it would like to see in the final document.
India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The group's summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The leaders of the G20 countries and nine other states - Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore - have been invited to attend.
The Russian delegation at the summit will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and China's delegation by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
