https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/grain-deal-gas-hub--de-dollarization-what-signal-do-putin-erdogan-talks-send-to-west-1113117752.html

Grain Deal, Gas Hub & De-Dollarization: What Signal Do Putin-Erdogan Talks Send to West?

Grain Deal, Gas Hub & De-Dollarization: What Signal Do Putin-Erdogan Talks Send to West?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held bilateral talks on Monday, touching upon energy and food security, as well as major regional and geopolitical issues.

2023-09-04T19:12+0000

2023-09-04T19:12+0000

2023-09-04T19:12+0000

us

analysis

russia

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

ali demirdas

turkiye

ukraine

european union (eu)

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113104814_0:98:3293:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_342b418e692807d4426fe95f7111e93c.jpg

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi on September 4 to discuss the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye, mutual trade, the use of national currencies, the Black Sea Grain Deal, and the Ukraine conflict, among other issues.Monday's summit clearly demonstrated that Russia is a constructive global player who is willing to normalize the situation in the world, as per Dmitry Evstafiev, political scientist and professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) University.Will Russia and Turkiye Revive Grain Deal?During the meeting, Putin and Erdogan discussed the Black Sea Grain Deal, which was suspended by Russia on July 17 after the West failed to implement its part of the agreement. The US and EU failed to lift or ease sanctions preventing Russian shipments of grain and fertilizers in accordance with the deal.During the press conference, Putin stated, "Russia will be ready to revive the grain deal and will do it immediately when all agreements are implemented."The revival of the grain deal depends on Washington’s approach to the Ukraine conflict more so than Turkiye’s mediation, suggested Dr. Ali Demirdas, political analyst and a contributor to The National Interest.Demirdas noted that Biden’s popularity is dwindling and it will slide even further if Russia prevails in the grain deal dispute. Therefore, the expert expects Team Biden to try to derail any attempts to restore the agreement or to lift sanctions on Russia.For his part, Doctorow believes that the ball is in the UN's court right now.While the West is trying to present Russia's decision to exit the deal as hurting the Global South, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that as a result of the grain agreement, the poorest developing countries only got a minuscule part of Ukraine food exports, while the lion's share was taken by the EU. Furthermore, President Putin asserted to the countries of the Global South that Russia has the capacity to replace Ukraine's agricultural products on the global market, and offered grain free of charge for countries in need.How is Russo-Turkish Gas Hub Going?The Russo-Turkish gas hub aimed at ensuring energy security and stability in Europe was also discussed by Putin and Erdogan. According to the Russian president, the negotiations will soon be finalized and the hub will take shape. For his part, the Turkish leader emphasized that the project is of utmost importance for his country.In terms of financial benefits, the proposed gas hub is the future of Turkiye, as per Evstafiev. The expert believes that the Ukrainian gas transport corridor is living out its last months – maximum a year and a half. Given that the Nord Stream pipelines have been destroyed, the new Turkish hub may become the main gas route to Europe.Demirdas shares Graziani's stance with regard to the hub's significance to Europe:"Europe, especially Germany, is dying to have access to cheap gas especially after the sabotage on the Nord Stream," he said. "The repercussions of this are so great that because Germany has lost cheap Russian gas, its economy and European Union in general, has plunged into a recession. Therefore they will surely welcome access to Russian gas via Turkiye."Will Russia and Turkiye Continue De-Dollarization?The issue of financial security was considered by the leaders of Russia and Turkiye alongside matters of food and energy security. Russia and its partners have been shifting to local currencies for quite a while; however, Washington's weaponization of the US dollar and freezing of Russia's Central Bank assets became a wake-up call for global players. During the 15th BRICS Summit, the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa hailed the shift to national currencies and domestic payment systems to shield their economies from sanctions and financial voluntarism of the West.After Monday's meeting, Putin announced that Russia and Turkiye were shifting away from dollars and euros in their bilateral settlements."At the moment there are many countries – including Turkiye – which are interested in the de-dollarization process," Graziani said. "The important fact is that most of these countries make up the Global South and are countries on the rise."Russia and Turkiye Interested in Syria Peace ProcessTurkiye and Russia have yet another issue of mutual interest, which is the peace settlement in Syria. Moscow and Ankara have done a lot to resolve the situation in Syria, and the Astana platform should be strengthened, President Putin said at talks with Erdogan.According to Evstafiev, Ankara is interested in bringing the still simmering hostilities to naught in Syria. Currently, sporadic armed clashes in various parts of the Mideast state are ongoing, and "this is bad for Erdogan, because it undermines his ability to maintain a presence in extremely politically sensitive regions," the expert underscored.Therefore, the Turkish leadership is likely to agree on the necessity: first, to restore the spatial territorial sovereignty of official power in Damascus; second, to recognize President Bashar al-Assad as the leader of the country, and on this basis to start a new cycle of political relations; third, to withdraw from Syria those foreign troops that maintained their presence there illegally, according to Evstafiev.According to Evstafiev, the Putin-Erdogan talks have sent a strong message to the West. However, the expert doesn't rule out that some issues will be used by Ankara as a bargaining chip in its long-term debates with the US and Europe on issues sensitive to Turkiye.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/talks-between-putin-erdogan-to-be-of-critical-importance-for-grain-deal---source-1113098740.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russia-actively-exploring-alternatives-to-grain-deal-with-partners-1112643411.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/what-is-the-russia-turkiye-gas-hub-and-why-is-it-important-1113114324.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/jim-rogers-de-dollarization-fuelled-by-soaring-us-debt-1111626237.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/spot-the-difference-russia-distributes-food-aid-in-syria-as-us-ramps-up-looting-1112732352.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russia-seeks-to-build-constructive-relations-with-foreign-partners---putin-1113102772.html

russia

turkiye

ukraine

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, turkiye, russo-turkish talks, putin-erdogan talks, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, grain deal, russia-turkiye gas hub, black sea grain deal, dedollarization, de-dollarization, dedollarisation, syria, syria peace process, ukraine, war in ukraine, ukraine conflict, war in syria