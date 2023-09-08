https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/musk-clarifies-he-declined-starlink-activation-request-to-enable-2022-ukraine-strike-near-crimea-1113191738.html
Musk Clarifies He Declined Starlink Activation Request to Enable 2022 Ukraine Strike Near Crimea
Musk Clarifies He Declined Starlink Activation Request to Enable 2022 Ukraine Strike Near Crimea
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet service, clarified he declined to activate the network over Crimea in order to enable a Ukrainian strike on the Russian naval fleet.
2023-09-08T00:17+0000
2023-09-08T00:17+0000
2023-09-08T00:15+0000
world
elon musk
ukraine
russia
crimea
twitter
starlink
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
"The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything," Musk said on Thursday, via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk noted that an "emergency request" from government authorities to activate Starlink satellites all the way to Sevastopol had been received, but that it was sidelined.The billionaire's comments were in response to excerpts cited in US media from the looming Musk biography authored by writer Walter Isaacson. The book reportedly outlines how Musk feared a "mini-Pearl Harbor" breaking out after conversing with senior Russian and American officials, including the likes of national security adviser Jake Sullivan.The latest comes months after Musk earlier commented in February that the Ukrainian military would not be allowed to use the Starlink services for combat purposes, and that they were only intended for commercial terminals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/musk-confirms-kiev-wont-be-allowed-to-weaponize-starlink-satellites-that-may-lead-to-ww3-1107388273.html
ukraine
russia
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, starlink satellites, ukraine drone strikes, russian naval fleet, crimea, ukraine, russia
elon musk, starlink satellites, ukraine drone strikes, russian naval fleet, crimea, ukraine, russia
Musk Clarifies He Declined Starlink Activation Request to Enable 2022 Ukraine Strike Near Crimea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet service, clarified in a statement that he declined to activate the network over Crimea in order to enable a Ukrainian strike on the Russian naval fleet.
"The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything," Musk said on Thursday, via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Musk noted that an "emergency request" from government authorities to activate Starlink satellites all the way to Sevastopol had been received, but that it was sidelined.
"If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," Musk wrote.
The billionaire's comments were in response
to excerpts cited in US media from the looming Musk biography authored by writer Walter Isaacson. The book reportedly outlines how Musk feared a "mini-Pearl Harbor" breaking out after conversing with senior Russian and American officials, including the likes of national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
"Starlink
was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes," Musk is said to have told Isaacson.
The latest comes months after Musk earlier commented in February that the Ukrainian military would not be allowed to use the Starlink services for combat purposes, and that they were only intended for commercial terminals.