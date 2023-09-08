https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/pentagon-reveals-us-repositioning-troops-in-niger-to-agadez-airbase-as-precaution-1113192328.html

Pentagon Reveals US Repositioning Troops in Niger to Agadez Airbase as Precaution

The United States is repositioning troops and assets in Niger from one airbase to another, but its general force posture in the region has not changed, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"What we're doing right now is the department is repositioning some of our personnel and some of our assets from airbase in Niamey to airbase in Agadez," Singh said during a briefing. Singh said the move is simply precautionary. According to Singh, "non-essential" personnel and contractors left US military bases in Niger in July. The US Defense Department has some 1,100 personnel in Niger at the moment, she added. The United States hopes the situation on the ground gets resolved diplomatically, Singh said, emphasizing there's no immediate threat to US personnel or violence on the ground. Moreover, Singh said US forces are not conducting joint operations or training with Niger's military at this time.

