Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligators Snap at Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Once on the horizon, Russian Alligators strike fear into Ukrainian servicemen who are unable to avoid inevitable reckoning. Ka-52 choppers dominate in the air space over Ukraine, successfully conducting tasks of the special operation.

Russia's Ministry of Defense published footage showing Ka-52 helicopters destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles using guided missiles. Several targets were wiped out, according to the ministry.Designed to carry out battlefield reconnaissance and aerial attacks, the choppers have been widely used in the special military operation in Ukraine, where NATO-supplied armored vehicles do not stand a chance against Alligator 'bites'.

