International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/watch-ka-52-alligator-helicopters-wipe-out-ukrainian-positions-1112193495.html
Watch Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions
Watch Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions
Ka-52 helicopter crews are essential units of Russian Armed Forces used on a daily basis to achieve goals of the Special Operation in Ukraine.
2023-07-27T19:58+0000
2023-07-27T19:56+0000
russia
russia's special operation in ukraine
helicopter
russian army
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112189351_31:0:1665:919_1920x0_80_0_0_366e874b35f519860c042aa6926e8d76.png
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian Army command post and armoured vehicles.The Ka-52 helicopter is a unique weapon designed in the Soviet period, and has continued to dismantle modern NATO armored vehicles and ravage Ukrainian positions.The counteroffensive effort launched by the Kiev regime in June has resulted in severe losses in Ukrainian servicemen and Western military equipment.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopters in action
Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopters in action
2023-07-27T19:58+0000
true
PT1M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112189351_235:0:1460:919_1920x0_80_0_0_16a2698034452b31d663ca88cc77ae72.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ka-52, russian helicopter, nato armored vehicles, ukrainian losses, russian aerospace forces, defense ministry, ukrainian army, ukrainian counteroffensive fails, watch russian helicopter
ka-52, russian helicopter, nato armored vehicles, ukrainian losses, russian aerospace forces, defense ministry, ukrainian army, ukrainian counteroffensive fails, watch russian helicopter

Watch Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions

19:58 GMT 27.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ka-52 helicopter crews are essential units the Russian Armed Forces uses on a daily basis to achieve goals of the special operation in Ukraine. Russian 'Alligator' helicopters control the Ukrainian air space, rendering Kiev's military actions entirely futile.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian Army command post and armoured vehicles.
The Ka-52 helicopter is a unique weapon designed in the Soviet period, and has continued to dismantle modern NATO armored vehicles and ravage Ukrainian positions.
The counteroffensive effort launched by the Kiev regime in June has resulted in severe losses in Ukrainian servicemen and Western military equipment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала