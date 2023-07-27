https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/watch-ka-52-alligator-helicopters-wipe-out-ukrainian-positions-1112193495.html

Watch Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions

Watch Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions

Ka-52 helicopter crews are essential units of Russian Armed Forces used on a daily basis to achieve goals of the Special Operation in Ukraine.

A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian Army command post and armoured vehicles.The Ka-52 helicopter is a unique weapon designed in the Soviet period, and has continued to dismantle modern NATO armored vehicles and ravage Ukrainian positions.The counteroffensive effort launched by the Kiev regime in June has resulted in severe losses in Ukrainian servicemen and Western military equipment.

