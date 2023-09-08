https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/what-kinds-of-subs-does-north-koreas-fleet-have-1113209376.html

What Kinds of Subs Does North Korea's Fleet Have?

What Kinds of Subs Does North Korea's Fleet Have?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has laid out a modernization program to bring the country's Cold War-era weaponry up to date for 21st century operations, as the socialist state postures as ready to defend itself at any time.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) unveiled its latest submarine, christened Hero Kim Kun Ok, on Friday. Described as a "tactical nuclear attack submarine," the vessel is a reconstruction of an existing submarine into one capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, according to President Kim Jong-un.Little else is known about the vessel, including its displacement, total armament, or other details. Some Western observers have suggested it could be based on a Soviet-era Project 633 (NATO reporting name Romeo) submarine, but that has not been confirmed by North Korean officials.The Hero Kim Kun Ok joins a Korean Peoples Navy (KPN) with dozens of other submarines in it from four distinct classes:Sinpo-ClassAlso called the Gorae-class (Whale-class) or Pongdae-class, this is the DPRK’s newest and largest submarine in service. Just one exists so far: the 8.24 Yongung (August 24 Hero), and it’s unclear if Pyongyang has plans to build more or to use this submarine as an experimental vessel. Some Western reports suggest as many as six boats are presently under construction.It has been observed firing the Pukguksong-1 submarine-launched ballistic missile and a submarine-launched cruise missile of unknown designation.Sang-O-ClassThe first Sang-O, or “shark-class” submarine was introduced in 1991 as a small diesel-electric attack submarine, although for indigenously-made North Korean subs it is among the largest.The KPN has 40 Sang-O submarines in service, some of which are of an elongated variety, extending their length to 40 meters.Yono-ClassAnother small KPN boat is the Yono-class (Salmon-class), a 29-meter-long, 130-ton submersible introduced in 1965.The KPN may have five Yono-class submersibles still in service, according to Western observers.Type 033Known by the NATO designation “Romeo-class,” the Type 033 is based on the Soviet Union’s Project 633 submarine first introduced in 1957. Aside from the Sinpo-class, the Type 033 is the KPN’s largest submarine class, weighing in at 1,800 tons and 76.6 meters in length.In addition to being the largest, the Type 033s are also the DPRK’s fastest and furthest-ranging, capable of operating 3,820 nautical miles under diesel power or 260 nautical miles while submerged and running on batteries. They can reach a speed of 15.3 knots on the surface or 13.18 knots submerged.The Type 033 has six torpedo tubes on the bow and two more on the stern, which can be used to fire traditional torpedoes or horizontally-launched anti-ship missiles. They can also be used to deploy up to 28 naval mines.

