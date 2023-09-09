https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/death-toll-in-morocco-earthquake-tops-2000-1113242644.html
Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Tops 2,000
Earlier reports said 1,305 were killed and 1,832 others injured.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll in the earthquake in Morocco has increased to 2,012, a total of 2,059 others were injured, Moroccan newspaper Hespress reported citing Interior Ministry data.
Earlier reports said 1,305 were killed and 1,832 others injured.
Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.