Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Tops 2,000
Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Tops 2,000
Earlier reports said 1,305 were killed and 1,832 others injured.
Earlier reports said 1,305 were killed and 1,832 others injured. Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.
Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Tops 2,000

22:27 GMT 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyPeople comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force.
People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll in the earthquake in Morocco has increased to 2,012, a total of 2,059 others were injured, Moroccan newspaper Hespress reported citing Interior Ministry data.
Earlier reports said 1,305 were killed and 1,832 others injured.
Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.
