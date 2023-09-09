https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/morocco-earthquake-survivors-people-live-on-streets-fearing-aftershocks-1113239391.html

Morocco Earthquake Survivors: People Live on Streets Fearing Aftershocks

Morocco Earthquake Survivors: People Live on Streets Fearing Aftershocks

People are too afraid to return to their homes, staying on the streets for fear of aftershocks of the earthquake that damaged thousands of houses, eyewitnesses of the deadly tragedy have shared with Sputnik.

2023-09-09T18:16+0000

2023-09-09T18:16+0000

2023-09-09T18:20+0000

africa

morocco

earthquake

tragedy

casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113239602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63a718573fe95bf91a34a2bb1f787cfe.jpg

People are too afraid to return to their homes, staying on the streets for fear of aftershocks of the earthquake that damaged thousands of houses, eyewitnesses of the deadly tragedy have shared with Sputnik. Some neighborhoods were completely destroyed, leaving hundreds of people dead, and thousands displaced from their homes by the damage, and entire families killed under the rubble.Another eyewitness, Ilyas Yousef, told Sputnik that “there is panic among residents of the Marrakesh region and its suburbs, many houses are seriously damaged, houses in some areas have been completely demolished, including in the Sidi Brahim area.”He also said that on Saturday, some cities had begun sending aid to the affected areas.“People took to the streets in all parts of Marrakesh, as well as in neighboring cities, as well as in other cities where seismic tremors also occurred, including Casablanca, Rabat and Agadir. The number of victims is likely to increase further, and the removal of the rubble continues.”Moroccan authorities have called on citizens of the cities of Marrakesh and Demnat to urgently donate blood to save victims.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/morocco-earthquake-death-toll-reportedly-exceeds-1000-1113234495.html

africa

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

morocco earthquake, morocco earthquake survivors, earthquake, marrakech, marrakesh