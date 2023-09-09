International
'No Decision Made': Pentagon Official Rejects Reports Alleging ATACMS May Be Headed to Ukraine
'No Decision Made': Pentagon Official Rejects Reports Alleging ATACMS May Be Headed to Ukraine
A Pentagon official told Sputnik no decision has been made to supply Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) following reports that claimed the weapons were likely to be sent in the coming months.
Citing US officials, media earlier reported that the United States was likely to send Ukraine ATACMS, but warned that it could be months before they were actually delivered. A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik he could not confirm whether the United States was likely to approve sending ATACMS to Ukraine any time soon. Media reports previously indicated the ATACMS were likely to be included in an upcoming security assistance package, although it was pointed out that no final decision had been made and that plans could change.The latest remarks by US officials on the system come after senior authorities reiterated more than once that the deployment was still under consideration as higher-ups in the administration believed Ukraine was already provided with similar weaponry.It was earlier reported by US media that Pentagon officials were growing concerned that the US' ATACMS stockpile was low as munitions for the system had been deployed to other areas of interest, such as the Korean Peninsula.
'No Decision Made': Pentagon Official Rejects Reports Alleging ATACMS May Be Headed to Ukraine

01:07 GMT 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryВоенные учения США и Южной Кореи с использованием Армейского тактического ракетного комплекса
Военные учения США и Южной Кореи с использованием Армейского тактического ракетного комплекса - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pentagon official told Sputnik no decision has been made to supply Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) following reports that claimed the weapons were likely to be sent in the coming months.
Citing US officials, media earlier reported that the United States was likely to send Ukraine ATACMS, but warned that it could be months before they were actually delivered.
"While I’ve seen that report, no decision has been made yet on whether to provide Ukraine with ATACMS," the official said on Friday.
A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik he could not confirm whether the United States was likely to approve sending ATACMS to Ukraine any time soon.
Media reports previously indicated the ATACMS were likely to be included in an upcoming security assistance package, although it was pointed out that no final decision had been made and that plans could change.
Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
Military
White House Says No Update on Whether Biden Will Approve Sending ATACMS to Ukraine
4 August, 02:43 GMT
The latest remarks by US officials on the system come after senior authorities reiterated more than once that the deployment was still under consideration as higher-ups in the administration believed Ukraine was already provided with similar weaponry.
It was earlier reported by US media that Pentagon officials were growing concerned that the US' ATACMS stockpile was low as munitions for the system had been deployed to other areas of interest, such as the Korean Peninsula.
