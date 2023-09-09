https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/putin-says-russia-carries-on-with-all-plans-despite-challenges-1113235231.html

Putin Says Russia Carries on With All Plans Despite Challenges

Russia is implementing all of its plans and advancing despite multiple challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding that no development programs had been scaled down.

"[Moscow] does not budge one step from the implementation of its large-scale development programs. I would like to stress this. Just like the rest of our country. We do have many challenges that we are overcoming, but we are moving forward, developing, implementing all our plans, nothing has been cut," Putin said in his congratulatory remarks as the Russian capital celebrated its 876th anniversary. The president added that Russia "is firmly defending and asserting its sovereignty today" and Muscovites, as well as people from other Russian regions, are fighting valiantly and heroically in Ukraine. He added that Moscow had taken mentorship over the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and was carrying out comprehensive work to rebuild infrastructure in the regions.

