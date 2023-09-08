https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/80th-anniversary-of-donbass-liberation-from-german-nazis-1113208047.html

80th Anniversary of Donbass Liberation From German Nazis

On September 8, 1943, Soviet troops liberated the city of Stalino (Donetsk), the capital of Donbass, from German Nazi invaders. Therefore, this date is celebrated as the day of liberation of the entire Donbass.

The Donbass offensive operation was conducted from August 13 to September 22 in 1943. The enemy was utterly defeated: the Red Army wiped out 13 divisions of the Wehrmacht, including two tank divisions, over a short period of time. As a result of the operation, the country regained the most important coal and metallurgical base and the richest agricultural region.In the evening of September 8, 1943, Moscow fired off 20 artillery shells from 224 guns to celebrate the liberation of Stalino (Donetsk).The Red Army liberated the inhabitants of Stalino from the unbearable conditions of the German Nazi regime. For several years, during which the Nazis ruled the city, its population decreased several times. At the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the city of Stalino numbered 507,000 people, but by the time of liberation the number of inhabitants dwindled to just 175,000. When Soviet soldiers liberated the capital, they found mass graves of brutally tortured prisoners who had been held in fascist camps, as well as whole streets burned by German torchmen.At present, modern neo-Nazis are once again trying to take control of the Donbass, but Russian soldiers are heroically defending the land just like their grandparents did 80 years ago.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see the devastation brought on to Soviet soil by the Nazis 80 years ago:

