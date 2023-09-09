International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/report-white-house-scolded-hillary-clinton-for-asking-ukraine-for-help-with-afghan-exit-1113219481.html
Report: White House Scolded Hillary Clinton for Asking Ukraine for Help With Afghan Exit
Report: White House Scolded Hillary Clinton for Asking Ukraine for Help With Afghan Exit
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan scolded former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help evacuate Afghan women during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
2023-09-09T00:17+0000
2023-09-09T00:16+0000
world
hillary clinton
jake sullivan
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
afghanistan
taliban
white house
us forces afghanistan
us troop withdrawal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093103622_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72f32e4f25a0484114db62ca93d5dd11.jpg
Citing the recently-published book "The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future," US media reported on Friday that Clinton had asked Zelensky's aide if she could board several Afghan women on military transport planes headed to Kiev. After Sullivan became aware of Clinton's call, it's alleged he questioned her methods and reportedly asked her: "What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government?" Clinton later responded by explaining that she would not have to call Ukraine if the Biden administration would have done it in the first place. She subsequently assured Sullivan she would coordinate with US officials.However, as the book alleges, Clinton had already contacted world leaders in Canada, Qatar and Albania amid her efforts to evacuate 1,000 people out of Afghanistan who were said to be at-risk of being killed by the Taliban* once American forces fully departed the war-torn nation.The book's author, Franklin Foer, explains that the list of women were referred to as "white scarves" since the Clinton camp instructed them to wear the specified head coverings so they were easily identifiable.The list of at-risk women had been compiled by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, and had included some 1,500 individuals.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/do-clintons-seek-to-steal-thunder-from-team-biden--cash-in-on-ukraine-1112930025.html
ukraine
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093103622_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5335aa51efc632584c011f69c468c7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house, us national security adviser jake sullivan, former secretary of state hillary clinton, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, evacuation of afghan women, chaotic us withdrawal from afghanistan
white house, us national security adviser jake sullivan, former secretary of state hillary clinton, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, evacuation of afghan women, chaotic us withdrawal from afghanistan

Report: White House Scolded Hillary Clinton for Asking Ukraine for Help With Afghan Exit

00:17 GMT 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Michel EulerFormer US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at an international conference that aims to fast-track the road to gender equality and mobilise millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, in Paris, France, Wednesday, 30 June 2021.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at an international conference that aims to fast-track the road to gender equality and mobilise millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, in Paris, France, Wednesday, 30 June 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly scolded former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help evacuate Afghan women during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Citing the recently-published book "The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future," US media reported on Friday that Clinton had asked Zelensky's aide if she could board several Afghan women on military transport planes headed to Kiev.
After Sullivan became aware of Clinton's call, it's alleged he questioned her methods and reportedly asked her: "What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government?"
Clinton later responded by explaining that she would not have to call Ukraine if the Biden administration would have done it in the first place. She subsequently assured Sullivan she would coordinate with US officials.
However, as the book alleges, Clinton had already contacted world leaders in Canada, Qatar and Albania amid her efforts to evacuate 1,000 people out of Afghanistan who were said to be at-risk of being killed by the Taliban* once American forces fully departed the war-torn nation.
The book's author, Franklin Foer, explains that the list of women were referred to as "white scarves" since the Clinton camp instructed them to wear the specified head coverings so they were easily identifiable.
Clinton Charities to Re-File Taxes After Murky Foreign Donations Revealed - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
Analysis
Do Clintons Seek to Steal Thunder From Team Biden & Cash in on Ukraine?
27 August, 15:57 GMT
The list of at-risk women had been compiled by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, and had included some 1,500 individuals.
* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала