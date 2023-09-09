https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/report-white-house-scolded-hillary-clinton-for-asking-ukraine-for-help-with-afghan-exit-1113219481.html

Report: White House Scolded Hillary Clinton for Asking Ukraine for Help With Afghan Exit

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan scolded former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help evacuate Afghan women during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Citing the recently-published book "The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future," US media reported on Friday that Clinton had asked Zelensky's aide if she could board several Afghan women on military transport planes headed to Kiev. After Sullivan became aware of Clinton's call, it's alleged he questioned her methods and reportedly asked her: "What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government?" Clinton later responded by explaining that she would not have to call Ukraine if the Biden administration would have done it in the first place. She subsequently assured Sullivan she would coordinate with US officials.However, as the book alleges, Clinton had already contacted world leaders in Canada, Qatar and Albania amid her efforts to evacuate 1,000 people out of Afghanistan who were said to be at-risk of being killed by the Taliban* once American forces fully departed the war-torn nation.The book's author, Franklin Foer, explains that the list of women were referred to as "white scarves" since the Clinton camp instructed them to wear the specified head coverings so they were easily identifiable.The list of at-risk women had been compiled by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, and had included some 1,500 individuals.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

