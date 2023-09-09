https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-arrives-in-new-delhi-for-g20-summit--1113222223.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in New Delhi For G20 Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the G20 summit. The minister, who flew to the Indian capital the day before on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The top-level summit in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday will gather the 20 member states as well as nine other states, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Maurituis, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China by Premier Li Qiang.
The 18th top-level G20 summit, chaired by India, is held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The leaders of the G20 countries and nine other states - Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore - have been invited to attend.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the G20 summit
. The minister, who flew to the Indian capital the day before on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The top-level summit in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday will gather the 20 member states as well as nine other states, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Maurituis, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China by Premier Li Qiang.