Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the G20 summit. The minister, who flew to the Indian capital the day before on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The top-level summit in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday will gather the 20 member states as well as nine other states, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Maurituis, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China by Premier Li Qiang.

