Russian Navy Destroys 3 Ukrainian Boats Trying to Attack Crimean Bridge - MoD

Vessels of Russia's Black Sea Fleet over the past week destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned boats that were going to attack the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-09-09T11:30+0000

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet, while on combat duty in the southern part of the Kerch Strait, detected and destroyed three Ukraine's unmanned semi-submersible boats attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge," the ministry said in a statement. Moreover, the Black Sea Fleet's aviation destroyed four high-speed boats with a total of 50 Ukrainian special operatives on board west of Crimea, the statement read. Russian troops also thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to land on the island of Tendrovskaya Kosa in the Kherson Region. Over the past week, a total of five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated in the area. Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 247 Ukrainian drones over the past seven days, including 23 unmanned aerial vehicles over Russia's western regions, the ministry added.

