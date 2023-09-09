https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/un-report-warns-world-not-moving-fast-enough-to-meet-climate-targets-1113220848.html

UN Report Warns World Not Moving Fast Enough to Meet Climate Targets

UN Report Warns World Not Moving Fast Enough to Meet Climate Targets

The report does not reveal which countries are struggling to cut emissions, but warns that if changes are not made soon the world will face a climate crisis.

Despite the 2015 landmark Paris Agreement that was signed by 196 parties, a major UN report released on Friday found that governments are still failing to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to meet the agreement goals by 2025 - not doing so could lead to a climate disaster.The assessment encourages solutions that will transform and change the worst consequences of climate change including: aggressively scaling up renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, ending deforestation, providing significant climate finance to developing nations, as well as alleviating poverty and minimizing environmental injustice - as climate change is known to have affected the poorest populations the worst, despite demographics playing the smallest role.The report acknowledges “phasing out fossil fuels” will be a difficult truth for oil-producing countries to hear. However, this appears to be the first time the UN has pushed for phasing out fossil fuels, as the language over “phasing out” or “phasing down” has caused controversy at annual UN climate talks.“We welcome and agree with such language. Already on several occasions the commission and EU ministers have called for a move towards energy systems free of unabated fossil fuels. We see the push for global targets on renewables and energy efficiency measures as part of the path to achieve that,” a spokesperson for the European Commission said.Despite efforts made since the agreement was first signed eight years ago, emissions are continuing to rise. The goal is to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2030. But currently, there is a gap of 20 to 23 gigatonnes of CO2 between the cuts needed by 2030 to limit the global temperature. Temperatures must also peak by 2025 at the latest, and no more after that year.“Hope is not lost. We have seen critical actions taken that are making a difference,” said Marcene Mitchel, senior vice president of climate change for the World Wildlife Fund.The 47-page report, which was published in a draft by the UN, does not detail which countries are falling behind. Ani Dasgupta, the head of the World Resources Institute think tank criticized the report for being vague and “glossing over” its vital message.“The UN’s polite prose glosses over what is a truly damning report card for global climate efforts,” said Dasgupta.The report comes on the heels of data released by the European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). On Wednesday, the report revealed that the summer of 2023 was the hottest-ever recorded, and that it passed previous recorded temperatures by a large margin.The next UN climate summit is slated for November, and will be held in Dubai.

