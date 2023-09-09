https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/us-judge-rejects-meadows-bid-to-move-georgia-election-case-to-federal-court---ruling-1113221142.html

US Judge Rejects Meadows' Bid to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court - Ruling

Judge Steve Jones ruled to reject former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' motion to move his Georgia election subversion case to US federal court.

"Because the Court lacks jurisdiction over this matter, the Court directs the Clerk to Terminate all pending motions and close this case," Jones wrote in his ruling on Friday. Meadows argued his case should be moved to federal court because the allegations in the indictment against him were in connection to his duties as White House chief of staff. Jones said Meadows' motion did not meet the threshold for removal to federal court because the activities under scrutiny were not conducted as part of his role at the White House. The ruling could potentially foreshadow future rulings for other defendants who are trying to get their cases moved to federal court. Meadows' lawyer George Terwilliger said his client did nothing criminal and only carried out his legal duties as White House chief of staff, it was reported earlier. The supremacy clause of the US Constitution prohibits state interference in a federal official's duties. Jones said the court finds the color of the Office of the White House Chief of Staff did not include working with or working for the campaign of former President Donald Trump, except for simply coordinating the president’s schedule, traveling with the president to campaign events and redirecting communications to the campaign. Meadows is among 18 co-defendants indicted in the criminal case related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election in the state of Georgia.

