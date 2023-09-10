https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/john-lennons-long-lost-watch-locked-in-legal-tussle-likely-worth-millions-1113246196.html
John Lennon's Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'
John Lennon’s Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'
John Lennon's missing watch surfaces, and is apparently at the heart of a legal ownership battle.
The mystery of the missing wristwatch that used to belong to John Lennon may have been finally solved. It only took four decades, but the Patek Philippe Ref. 2499 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph that is believed to be featured in just two photographs of the co-founder of the iconic rock band The Beatles has reportedly surfaced. Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot posted one of these supposed images in a social media post on Instagram*, with the caption: "Mystery solved."As it transpired, the timepiece that may very likely now cost millions was found years ago, but a court battle over its ownership explains why it was shrouded in secrecy.The watch had been a present to Lennon from his wife, Yoko Ono, for the musician’s 40th birthday. Two months later, John Lennon tragically died at the hands of Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980. A former driver for Ono is suspected to have stolen the watch, according to legal documents from a Geneva court. The afore-mentioned documents say that the watch bears an engraving referencing a song that the couple had “composed together after a period of separation.”Back in 2014, a Geneva company purportedly got in touch with Yoko Ono after the watch had been acquired by an Italian collector from a now-defunct German auction house, according to the court documents.The ownership tussle that ensued appeared to have been resolved this June, when a Geneva court ruled that Ono was the rightful owner of the timepiece. However, the collector has reportedly appealed the ruling.The legenday watch could be valued at 4 million francs ($4.5 million), claim lawyers for Yoko Ono.*Meta's Facebook and Instagram are banned in Russia for extremism.
