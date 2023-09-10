International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit
John Lennon’s Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'
John Lennon’s missing watch surfaces, and is apparently at the heart of a legal ownership battle.
John Lennon’s Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'

08:02 GMT 10.09.2023
© AP Photo / AP photoJohn Lennon and Yoko Ono, in London, England, on March 13, 1970
John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in London, England, on March 13, 1970 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
© AP Photo / AP photo
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materials
The Patek Philippe timepiece was given to the legendary singer and The Beatles co-founder John Lennon by his wife Yoko Ono for his 40th birthday, a few months before he was assassinated in 1980. After that, the watch disappeared.
The mystery of the missing wristwatch that used to belong to John Lennon may have been finally solved.
It only took four decades, but the Patek Philippe Ref. 2499 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph that is believed to be featured in just two photographs of the co-founder of the iconic rock band The Beatles has reportedly surfaced.
Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot posted one of these supposed images in a social media post on Instagram*, with the caption: "Mystery solved."
© Photo : Arthur Touchot/InstagramScreenshot of social media post by Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot featuring photograph of The Beatles co-founder John Lennon.
Screenshot of social media post by Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot featuring photograph of The Beatles co-founder John Lennon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
Screenshot of social media post by Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot featuring photograph of The Beatles co-founder John Lennon.
© Photo : Arthur Touchot/Instagram
As it transpired, the timepiece that may very likely now cost millions was found years ago, but a court battle over its ownership explains why it was shrouded in secrecy.
The watch had been a present to Lennon from his wife, Yoko Ono, for the musician’s 40th birthday. Two months later, John Lennon tragically died at the hands of Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980. A former driver for Ono is suspected to have stolen the watch, according to legal documents from a Geneva court. The afore-mentioned documents say that the watch bears an engraving referencing a song that the couple had “composed together after a period of separation.”
Back in 2014, a Geneva company purportedly got in touch with Yoko Ono after the watch had been acquired by an Italian collector from a now-defunct German auction house, according to the court documents.
The ownership tussle that ensued appeared to have been resolved this June, when a Geneva court ruled that Ono was the rightful owner of the timepiece. However, the collector has reportedly appealed the ruling.
The legenday watch could be valued at 4 million francs ($4.5 million), claim lawyers for Yoko Ono.
*Meta's Facebook and Instagram are banned in Russia for extremism.
