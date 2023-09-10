https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/john-lennons-long-lost-watch-locked-in-legal-tussle-likely-worth-millions-1113246196.html

John Lennon’s Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'

John Lennon’s Long-Lost Watch Locked in 'Legal Tussle,' Likely 'Worth Millions'

John Lennon’s missing watch surfaces, and is apparently at the heart of a legal ownership battle.

2023-09-10T08:02+0000

2023-09-10T08:02+0000

2023-09-10T08:02+0000

beyond politics

john lennon

yoko ono

the beatles

watch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107254/50/1072545054_0:485:2400:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc7ef9224c7498826225efc23c91eda.jpg

The mystery of the missing wristwatch that used to belong to John Lennon may have been finally solved. It only took four decades, but the Patek Philippe Ref. 2499 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph that is believed to be featured in just two photographs of the co-founder of the iconic rock band The Beatles has reportedly surfaced. Phillips executive and watch specialist Arthur Touchot posted one of these supposed images in a social media post on Instagram*, with the caption: "Mystery solved."As it transpired, the timepiece that may very likely now cost millions was found years ago, but a court battle over its ownership explains why it was shrouded in secrecy.The watch had been a present to Lennon from his wife, Yoko Ono, for the musician’s 40th birthday. Two months later, John Lennon tragically died at the hands of Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980. A former driver for Ono is suspected to have stolen the watch, according to legal documents from a Geneva court. The afore-mentioned documents say that the watch bears an engraving referencing a song that the couple had “composed together after a period of separation.”Back in 2014, a Geneva company purportedly got in touch with Yoko Ono after the watch had been acquired by an Italian collector from a now-defunct German auction house, according to the court documents.The ownership tussle that ensued appeared to have been resolved this June, when a Geneva court ruled that Ono was the rightful owner of the timepiece. However, the collector has reportedly appealed the ruling.The legenday watch could be valued at 4 million francs ($4.5 million), claim lawyers for Yoko Ono.*Meta's Facebook and Instagram are banned in Russia for extremism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221023/john-lennons-final-letter-sold-for-nearly-64000-1102552991.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

john lennon’s missing watch, the beatles, co-founder of the beatles, yoko ono and john lennon