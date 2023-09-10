https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/lng-exports-from-russia-increased-by-several-percent-since-year-start-1113244418.html

LNG Exports From Russia Increased by Several Percent Since Year Start

LNG Exports From Russia Increased by Several Percent Since Year Start

Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia have already increased by several percent since the year start, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in an interview with RIA Novosti at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

2023-09-10T04:44+0000

2023-09-10T04:44+0000

2023-09-10T05:28+0000

economy

eef

russia

southeast asia

liquefied natural gas (lng)

2023 eastern economic forum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16174/05/161740576_0:1273:2000:2398_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab59f32a0f40bc7a3791129f93f54b7.jpg

“They [LNG export supplies] are already showing positive dynamics. We are talking about a few percent, but nevertheless. There are buyers of Russian LNG all over the world. And these are not only our new partners in Southeast Asia, but also European consumers," Shulginov said. He said the current LNG production in Russia is not enough to satisfy all the demand for it on the foreign market, adding that all capacities in Russia are loaded. The EEF was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF is taking place September 10–13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/eu-boosts-russian-lng-imports-to-108bln-cubic-meters-in-january-june-2023-1113020106.html

russia

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lng exports from russia, eastern economic forum, russian energy minister, liquefied natural gas