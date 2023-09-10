International
LNG Exports From Russia Increased by Several Percent Since Year Start
LNG Exports From Russia Increased by Several Percent Since Year Start
Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia have already increased by several percent since the year start, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in an interview with RIA Novosti at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
“They [LNG export supplies] are already showing positive dynamics. We are talking about a few percent, but nevertheless. There are buyers of Russian LNG all over the world. And these are not only our new partners in Southeast Asia, but also European consumers," Shulginov said. He said the current LNG production in Russia is not enough to satisfy all the demand for it on the foreign market, adding that all capacities in Russia are loaded. The EEF was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF is taking place September 10–13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
LNG Exports From Russia Increased by Several Percent Since Year Start

04:44 GMT 10.09.2023 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 10.09.2023)
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia have already increased by several percent since the year start, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
“They [LNG export supplies] are already showing positive dynamics. We are talking about a few percent, but nevertheless. There are buyers of Russian LNG all over the world. And these are not only our new partners in Southeast Asia, but also European consumers," Shulginov said.
He said the current LNG production in Russia is not enough to satisfy all the demand for it on the foreign market, adding that all capacities in Russia are loaded.
The EEF was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF is taking place September 10–13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
