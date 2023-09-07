https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/moscow-dhaka-discuss-russian-lng-oil-supplies-to-bangladesh---lavrov-1113184854.html
Moscow, Dhaka Discuss Russian LNG, Oil Supplies to Bangladesh - Lavrov
Moscow and Dhaka are discussing practical aspects of establishing regular large-scale supplies of liquefied natural gas and oil to Bangladesh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"There are good prospects for traditionally good relations in the gas sector. Gazprom International has participated in drilling more than 20 wells and is ready to continue this work. The relevant agencies are discussing practical aspects of establishing regular large-scale supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil to Bangladesh," Lavrov stated at a joint press conference with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Lavrov is visiting Bangladesh for the first time in his diplomatic career. During the two-day visit, the top diplomat is also expected to meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Moreover, Moscow and Dhaka have discussed delivery of grain to Bangladesh, and transition from annual agreements on supply to long-term ones, the minister added.In addition, the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bangladesh with Russia's participation is going according to the schedule, and the first batch of nuclear fuel expected to be delivered in October, the minister stated.Regarding the East Asia Summit in Jakarta held on September 7, it was successful despite the attempts of Western states to undermine its work, the official pointed out.Regardless of the actions of the West, the participants of the East Asia Summit confirmed that they will continue to pursue the agenda that was previously agreed on, the minister added.
DHAKA (Sputnik) - Moscow and Dhaka are discussing practical aspects of establishing regular large-scale supplies of liquefied natural gas and oil to Bangladesh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"There are good prospects for traditionally good relations in the gas sector. Gazprom International
has participated in drilling more than 20 wells and is ready to continue this work. The relevant agencies are discussing practical aspects of establishing regular large-scale supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil
to Bangladesh," Lavrov stated at a joint press conference with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen.
Lavrov is visiting Bangladesh for the first time in his diplomatic career. During the two-day visit, the top diplomat is also expected to meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Moreover, Moscow and Dhaka have discussed delivery of grain
to Bangladesh, and transition from annual agreements on supply to long-term ones, the minister added.
"Wheat and fertilizers are being supplied. Today, we talked about the fact that this work can be transferred from an annual to a longer basis," Lavrov said during a press conference in Bangladesh.
In addition, the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bangladesh with Russia's participation is going according to the schedule, and the first batch of nuclear fuel expected to be delivered in October, the minister stated.
"Our flagship joint project is the construction of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh... it is implemented dynamically, in accordance with the schedule. The delivery and loading of the first nuclear fuel is expected in October," Lavrov clarified.
Regarding the East Asia Summit
in Jakarta held on September 7, it was successful despite the attempts of Western states to undermine its work, the official pointed out.
"I believe that the East Asia Summit, which was the 18th [such meeting], was successful thanks to the tremendous work done by the Indonesian Chairmanship... The Western team with some of their partners from the Asian part of the summit tried to undermine the constructive work in every possible way, introducing the Ukrainian issue in one variation or another under different pretexts," Lavrov told a press conference in Bangladesh.
Regardless of the actions of the West
, the participants of the East Asia Summit confirmed that they will continue to pursue the agenda that was previously agreed on, the minister added.