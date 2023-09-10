https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/macron-france-to-withdraw-troops-from-niger-only-if-requested-by-ousted-1113256471.html

Macron: France to Pull Troops Out of Niger Only If Requested by Ousted President

Macron: France to Pull Troops Out of Niger Only If Requested by Ousted President

France does not recognize the rebel authorities of Niger and, therefore, will agree to withdraw its troops from the country only if requested to do so by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

2023-09-10T13:25+0000

2023-09-10T13:25+0000

2023-09-10T13:30+0000

africa

emmanuel macron

niger

france

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg

France does not recognize Niger's rebel authorities and, therefore, will agree to withdraw its troops from the country only if requested to do so by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.A total of 1,500 French soldiers are currently deployed in Niger and 1,000 are stationed in Chad after they were forced to withdraw from Burkina Faso and Mali, following the military takeovers in those countries. The military takeover in Niger took place on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the military takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened intervention if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/niger-junta-accuses-france-of-deploying-forces-for-military-intervention-1113242883.html

africa

niger

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france to withdraw troops from niger, french president emmanuel macron