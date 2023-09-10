https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/macron-france-to-withdraw-troops-from-niger-only-if-requested-by-ousted-1113256471.html
Macron: France to Pull Troops Out of Niger Only If Requested by Ousted President
Macron: France to Pull Troops Out of Niger Only If Requested by Ousted President
France does not recognize the rebel authorities of Niger and, therefore, will agree to withdraw its troops from the country only if requested to do so by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
2023-09-10T13:25+0000
2023-09-10T13:25+0000
2023-09-10T13:30+0000
africa
emmanuel macron
niger
france
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg
France does not recognize Niger's rebel authorities and, therefore, will agree to withdraw its troops from the country only if requested to do so by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.A total of 1,500 French soldiers are currently deployed in Niger and 1,000 are stationed in Chad after they were forced to withdraw from Burkina Faso and Mali, following the military takeovers in those countries. The military takeover in Niger took place on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the military takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened intervention if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/niger-junta-accuses-france-of-deploying-forces-for-military-intervention-1113242883.html
africa
niger
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9926e1e44d9f3f06e71d5ab6efd33f68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france to withdraw troops from niger, french president emmanuel macron
france to withdraw troops from niger, french president emmanuel macron
Macron: France to Pull Troops Out of Niger Only If Requested by Ousted President
13:25 GMT 10.09.2023 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 10.09.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Niger's military leadership accused France of deploying forces in some West African countries to conduct military intervention in the country.
France does not recognize Niger's rebel authorities and, therefore, will agree to withdraw its troops from the country only if requested to do so by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"French troops were deployed on the territory of Niger at the request of Niger itself ... France's position is simple: we condemn it [the military takeover], we demand the release of President Bazoum and the restoration of constitutional order, and we do not recognize the legitimacy of the rebels' statements ... And if we ever redeploy troops, we will do so at the request of President Bazoum," Macron said at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
A total of 1,500 French soldiers
are currently deployed in Niger and 1,000 are stationed in Chad after they were forced to withdraw from Burkina Faso and Mali, following the military takeovers in those countries.
The military takeover in Niger took place on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the military takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened intervention if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.