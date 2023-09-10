https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/sobyanin-receives-over-2mln-votes-in-moscow-mayoral-election-after-preliminary-vote-count-1113261671.html

Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count

Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count

Sergei Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes in the Moscow mayoral election according to preliminary results, a mayor's office official said on Sunday.

2023-09-10T18:38+0000

2023-09-10T18:38+0000

2023-09-10T18:38+0000

russia

sergei sobyanin

moscow

russian central election commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113261508_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_82ca86c1ea64df4d8700fe180c476833.jpg

"The winner is Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. He received a little over 2 million votes. We will present [the results] in percentage terms shortly," the official said. Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovites for their civic engagement. The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulaev, congratulated Sobyanin on the reelection. The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/regional-elections-in-russia-1113227817.html

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei sobyanin, russia, regional election in russia, moscow, moscow mayor