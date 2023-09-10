https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/sobyanin-receives-over-2mln-votes-in-moscow-mayoral-election-after-preliminary-vote-count-1113261671.html
Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count
Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count
Sergei Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes in the Moscow mayoral election according to preliminary results, a mayor's office official said on Sunday.
2023-09-10T18:38+0000
2023-09-10T18:38+0000
2023-09-10T18:38+0000
russia
sergei sobyanin
moscow
russian central election commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113261508_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_82ca86c1ea64df4d8700fe180c476833.jpg
"The winner is Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. He received a little over 2 million votes. We will present [the results] in percentage terms shortly," the official said. Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovites for their civic engagement. The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulaev, congratulated Sobyanin on the reelection. The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/regional-elections-in-russia-1113227817.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113261508_310:0:3039:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69de35b6d8ae0419841ff350c2b101dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergei sobyanin, russia, regional election in russia, moscow, moscow mayor
sergei sobyanin, russia, regional election in russia, moscow, moscow mayor
Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sergei Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes in the Moscow mayoral election according to preliminary results, a mayor's office official said on Sunday.
"The winner is Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. He received a little over 2 million votes. We will present [the results] in percentage terms shortly," the official said.
Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovites for their civic engagement.
The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulaev, congratulated Sobyanin on the reelection.
The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.