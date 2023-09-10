Sobyanin Receives Over 2Mln Votes in Moscow Mayoral Election After Preliminary Vote Count

International
Sergei Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes in the Moscow mayoral election according to preliminary results, a mayor's office official said on Sunday.
"The winner is Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. He received a little over 2 million votes. We will present [the results] in percentage terms shortly," the official said. Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovites for their civic engagement. The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulaev, congratulated Sobyanin on the reelection. The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.
sergei sobyanin, russia, regional election in russia, moscow, moscow mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sergei Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes in the Moscow mayoral election according to preliminary results, a mayor's office official said on Sunday.
"The winner is Sergei Semyonovich Sobyanin. He received a little over 2 million votes. We will present [the results] in percentage terms shortly," the official said.
Sobyanin thanked members of his election campaign team and Muscovites for their civic engagement.
The deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulaev, congratulated Sobyanin on the reelection.
The voter turnout in the Moscow mayoral election stands at 42.5%, a Moscow election commission official said, citing preliminary data.
