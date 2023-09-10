https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/spacex-fulfills-requirements-by-us-aviation-authority-for-2nd-starship-test-flight---musk-1113257066.html

SpaceX Fulfills Requirements by US Aviation Authority for 2nd Starship Test Flight - Musk

SpaceX Fulfills Requirements by US Aviation Authority for 2nd Starship Test Flight - Musk

Elon Musk said on Sunday his company SpaceX had completed 57 out of the 63 requirements put forward by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prevent a possible explosion of the firm's Starship rocket during its second test flight, adding that the remaining six items referred to later launches.

The FAA said on Friday it had closed an investigation into the April 20 explosion of a Starship rocket and ordered 63 corrective actions Musk's company must take to prevent future incidents. He also shared a graphic table showing what corrective measures were completed. The items include, in particular, a new sealing design for certain areas of the booster, improvements to the safety system and redesigning of the fire suppression system. The second Starship test flight is expected to take place once the FAA reviews the completed items. On April 20, the world's biggest rocket exploded just minutes after taking off for the first time. As a result of the blast, a launch pad was destroyed, sending debris and ash over a large area, including adjacent lands that provide habitat for endangered species.

