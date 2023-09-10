International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/spacex-fulfills-requirements-by-us-aviation-authority-for-2nd-starship-test-flight---musk-1113257066.html
SpaceX Fulfills Requirements by US Aviation Authority for 2nd Starship Test Flight - Musk
SpaceX Fulfills Requirements by US Aviation Authority for 2nd Starship Test Flight - Musk
Elon Musk said on Sunday his company SpaceX had completed 57 out of the 63 requirements put forward by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prevent a possible explosion of the firm's Starship rocket during its second test flight, adding that the remaining six items referred to later launches.
2023-09-10T13:53+0000
2023-09-10T13:53+0000
beyond politics
elon musk
federal aviation administration (faa)
us federal aviation administration
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:2069:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4979291f0227afa49d55baa7693f8.jpg
The FAA said on Friday it had closed an investigation into the April 20 explosion of a Starship rocket and ordered 63 corrective actions Musk's company must take to prevent future incidents. He also shared a graphic table showing what corrective measures were completed. The items include, in particular, a new sealing design for certain areas of the booster, improvements to the safety system and redesigning of the fire suppression system. The second Starship test flight is expected to take place once the FAA reviews the completed items. On April 20, the world's biggest rocket exploded just minutes after taking off for the first time. As a result of the blast, a launch pad was destroyed, sending debris and ash over a large area, including adjacent lands that provide habitat for endangered species.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/faa-slaps-spacex-with-63-corrective-action-requirements--1113218857.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:1765:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_244b17e01ace5ebf5964925e0d3109c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex fulfills requirements, us aviation authority, elon musk
spacex fulfills requirements, us aviation authority, elon musk

SpaceX Fulfills Requirements by US Aviation Authority for 2nd Starship Test Flight - Musk

13:53 GMT 10.09.2023
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongTesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk said on Sunday his company SpaceX had completed 57 out of the 63 requirements put forward by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prevent a possible explosion of the firm's Starship rocket during its second test flight, adding that the remaining six items referred to later launches.
The FAA said on Friday it had closed an investigation into the April 20 explosion of a Starship rocket and ordered 63 corrective actions Musk's company must take to prevent future incidents.

"Congrats to SpaceX for completing & documented the 57 items required by the FAA for Flight 2 of Starship! Worth noting that 6 of the 63 items refer to later flights," Musk posted on his X profile.

He also shared a graphic table showing what corrective measures were completed. The items include, in particular, a new sealing design for certain areas of the booster, improvements to the safety system and redesigning of the fire suppression system.
The second Starship test flight is expected to take place once the FAA reviews the completed items.
SpaceX Tests Super Heavy Booster 7, Results in Explosion and Pad Fire - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2023
Americas
FAA Slaps SpaceX With 63 Corrective Action Requirements Over April Explosion
8 September, 23:42 GMT
On April 20, the world's biggest rocket exploded just minutes after taking off for the first time. As a result of the blast, a launch pad was destroyed, sending debris and ash over a large area, including adjacent lands that provide habitat for endangered species.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала