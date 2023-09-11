https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/north-korean-leader-kim-to-visit-russia-in-coming-days-at-president-putins-invitation-1113277059.html

North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation

North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday.

2023-09-11T11:04+0000

2023-09-11T11:04+0000

2023-09-11T11:19+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

kim jong-un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113130943_0:65:2853:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_22933355c45db991a8cdde8a1ee98be6.jpg

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday.Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and North Korea maintain good mutually respectful relations and contacts take place at various levels.In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security. The Russian minister also took part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953.The North Korean leader's last trip abroad was also to Vladivostok in 2019, where he held his first summit with Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/n-korean-kim-jong-un-russian-delegation-led-by-shoigu-attend-military-parade--1112204052.html

russia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kim jong-un will visit russia, russian president vladimir putin, north korean leader