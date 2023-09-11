https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/north-korean-leader-kim-to-visit-russia-in-coming-days-at-president-putins-invitation-1113277059.html
North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation
North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and North Korea maintain good mutually respectful relations and contacts take place at various levels.In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security. The Russian minister also took part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953.The North Korean leader's last trip abroad was also to Vladivostok in 2019, where he held his first summit with Putin.
North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation
The last time North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met was in April 2019 in Vladivostok. It was Kim's first visit to Russia, and the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and North Korea maintain good mutually respectful relations and contacts take place at various levels.
In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security. The Russian minister also took part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953.
The North Korean leader's last trip abroad was also to Vladivostok in 2019, where he held his first summit with Putin.