Russia has proposed a visa-free travel regime to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Monday.
"We are working toward establishing a visa-free system with countries of the Middle East and South Asia. We have proposed completely annulling visas for Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. One of the reasons for interest in this issue is the possibility of increasing the traffic of tourists, including premium-class visitors," Reshetnikov said at a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok. The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. Sputnik is the forum's official media partner.
Russia to Add Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia to Visa-Free Travel List

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia has put forward a visa-free travel system for Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Monday.
"We are working toward establishing a visa-free system with countries of the Middle East and South Asia. We have proposed completely annulling visas for Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. One of the reasons for interest in this issue is the possibility of increasing the traffic of tourists, including premium-class visitors," Reshetnikov said at a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.
Russia
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. Sputnik is the forum's official media partner.
