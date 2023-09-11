Russia's Aeroflot, Avia Capital Services Sign Deal to Lease 52 MS-21-310, SJ-100 Aircraft

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/russias-aeroflot-avia-capital-services-sign-deal-to-lease-52-ms-21-310-sj-100-aircraft-1113269867.html
The contract entails that Aeroflot will lease six MC-21-310 aircraft, and Rossiya Airlines will lease 12 MC-21-310 aircraft and 34 SJ100 aircraft. The first delivery of aircraft for Rossiya Airlines is expected in December 2023, for Aeroflot — in December 2024. The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
06:27 GMT 11.09.2023 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 11.09.2023)
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot and leasing company Avia Capital Services have signed a firm contract on the leasing of 18 MS-21-310 aircraft and 34 SJ-100 aircraft on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The contract entails that Aeroflot
will lease six MC-21-310 aircraft, and Rossiya Airlines will lease 12 MC-21-310 aircraft and 34 SJ100 aircraft. The first delivery of aircraft for Rossiya Airlines is expected in December 2023, for Aeroflot — in December 2024.
The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.