Russia's Aeroflot, Avia Capital Services Sign Deal to Lease 52 MS-21-310, SJ-100 Aircraft

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot and leasing company Avia Capital Services have signed a firm contract on the leasing of 18 MS-21-310 aircraft and 34 SJ-100 aircraft on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

2023-09-11T06:27+0000

2023-09-11T06:27+0000

2023-09-11T06:41+0000

The contract entails that Aeroflot will lease six MC-21-310 aircraft, and Rossiya Airlines will lease 12 MC-21-310 aircraft and 34 SJ100 aircraft. The first delivery of aircraft for Rossiya Airlines is expected in December 2023, for Aeroflot — in December 2024. The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

