Watch: Rare Footage of Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System In Action During Special Op

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system driving off-road from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system off-roading from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.After completing the mission, the crew leaves the vehicle in the shelter under a special camouflage net saturated with a chemical compound that neutralizes radio waves, making the installation invisible to enemy reconnaissance.

