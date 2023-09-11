International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/watch-rare-footage-of-russian-iskander-ballistic-missile-system-in-action-during-special-op-1113269527.html
Watch: Rare Footage of Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System In Action During Special Op
Watch: Rare Footage of Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System In Action During Special Op
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system driving off-road from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.
2023-09-11T07:50+0000
2023-09-11T07:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
russia
iskander ballistic missile
ukraine
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113270131_22:0:1658:920_1920x0_80_0_0_7b36467c4b25d7d8f7baa53e6f3acf42.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system off-roading from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.After completing the mission, the crew leaves the vehicle in the shelter under a special camouflage net saturated with a chemical compound that neutralizes radio waves, making the installation invisible to enemy reconnaissance.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Rare footage of Russian Iskanders working against the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rare footage of Russian Iskanders working against the Armed Forces of Ukraine
2023-09-11T07:50+0000
true
PT2M51S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113270131_227:0:1454:920_1920x0_80_0_0_487a381df3d1e2dc2a4a1cf71cfd7ac4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian ministry of defense, ukrainian officers, iskander missile system, iskander ballistic missile system
russian ministry of defense, ukrainian officers, iskander missile system, iskander ballistic missile system

Watch: Rare Footage of Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System In Action During Special Op

07:50 GMT 11.09.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russia's Iskander missile system is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. It has a range of up to 500 kilometers and a high degree of maneuverability and accuracy, making it a formidable tool for Moscow's military arsenal.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system off-roading from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.
After completing the mission, the crew leaves the vehicle in the shelter under a special camouflage net saturated with a chemical compound that neutralizes radio waves, making the installation invisible to enemy reconnaissance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала