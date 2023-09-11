https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/watch-rare-footage-of-russian-iskander-ballistic-missile-system-in-action-during-special-op-1113269527.html
Watch: Rare Footage of Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System In Action During Special Op
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing an Iskander missile system off-roading from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.After completing the mission, the crew leaves the vehicle in the shelter under a special camouflage net saturated with a chemical compound that neutralizes radio waves, making the installation invisible to enemy reconnaissance.
Russia's Iskander missile system is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. It has a range of up to 500 kilometers and a high degree of maneuverability and accuracy, making it a formidable tool for Moscow's military arsenal.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing an Iskander missile system off-roading from a shelter to a launch position, the target being a well-camouflaged command post where, according to intelligence, top Ukrainian officers gather daily.
After completing the mission, the crew leaves the vehicle in the shelter under a special camouflage net saturated with a chemical compound that neutralizes radio waves, making the installation invisible to enemy reconnaissance.