China, N Korea to Deepen Cooperation in All Areas - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China and North Korea are working to "deepen exchanges and cooperation across the board," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, without commenting on the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping's and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting in the near future.
"China and the DPRK [North Korea] are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. Our bilateral relations are making sound progress. Both sides are working to act on the important consensus reached by our leaders, deepen exchanges and cooperation across the board, and strive for new and greater progress in our relations," Mao said at the regular press conference. However, the Chinese diplomat declined to comment on Kim's ongoing visit to Russia, saying it is "an arrangement between the two countries." On Monday, the Kremlin announced that the North Korean leader would visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's armored train crossed the border into Russia early morning on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss the issues of bilateral relations. Peskov added that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would participate in the talks between the leaders.
10:51 GMT 12.09.2023
People bicycle past a giant TV screen broadcasting the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
People bicycle past a giant TV screen broadcasting the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and North Korea are working to "deepen exchanges and cooperation across the board," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, without commenting on the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping's and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting in the near future.
"China and the DPRK [North Korea] are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. Our bilateral relations are making sound progress. Both sides are working to act on the important consensus reached by our leaders, deepen exchanges and cooperation across the board, and strive for new and greater progress in our relations," Mao said at the regular press conference.
However, the Chinese diplomat declined to comment on Kim's ongoing visit to Russia, saying it is "an arrangement between the two countries."
Pyongyang airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
Asia
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
22 August, 09:43 GMT
On Monday, the Kremlin announced that the North Korean leader would visit Russia in coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Kim's armored train crossed the border into Russia early morning on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss the issues of bilateral relations. Peskov added that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would participate in the talks between the leaders.
