Kim Jong Un Leaves North Korea for Russia Ahead of Putin Talks - State Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang by special train in the afternoon of September 10 and is now heading to Russia, accompanied by senior officials from his government, state media reported Tuesday.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has detailed that Kim is traveling alongside his senior-most government officials.
Photos shared by state media captured both crowds of people and military service members displaying honors as Kim prepared to depart North Korea via train.
Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that the leader of North Korea would visit Russia in the coming days at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the two leaders would discuss the issues of bilateral relations. In addition, the Russian president would hold an official dinner on the occasion of the visit of Kim Jong Un to Russia.
The North Korean leader last met with Russian officials in July, when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visit Pyongyang to discuss global and regional security matters.
However, Kim last traveled abroad in 2019 to Vladivostok to participate in his first-ever summit with Putin. The meeting involved talks on denuclearization and relations with American counterparts.