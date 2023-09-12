https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/miracle-in-siberia-what-we-know-about-ural-airlines-a320s-wheat-field-landing-1113307667.html

Miracle in Siberia: What We Know About Ural Airlines A320's Wheat Field Landing

In August 2019, an Ural Airlines A321 made an incredible emergency landing in a cornfield near Moscow after colliding with a flock of birds, with all 233 passengers and crew making it out alive. Almost exactly four years on, another plane from the same airline has made a similarly astonishing and safe landing. Here’s what we know about it.

An Ural Airlines Airbus A320 flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in a wheat field about 180 km from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on Tuesday morning after suffering a hydraulic failure.Ambulances and fire service crews and an Ministry of Emergency Situations helicopter were immediately dispatched to the area where the plane landed, preparing for the worst.But thanks to the professionalism of the plane’s pilots and crew, all 159 passengers and 6 crew members emerged from the accident almost completely unscathed, with one person seeking medical attention related to an increase in blood pressure, another suffering an asthma attack, and two others sustaining bruises.Authorities in Novosibirsk and Omsk made preparations to provide passengers with emergency shelter and transport, with nearly all of the passengers leaving the scene of the incident after medical checkups. Ural Airlines has promised to pay passengers 100,000 rubles (about $1,050) in compensation for any distress they may have suffered.'Everyone Prayed'Yana, an Omsk resident returning from Sochi together with her son after a vacation, told Sputnik about the tense but calm atmosphere onboard the flight after passengers were informed about the trouble onboard the plane and prepared for a hard landing.After touchdown, "everyone quickly got up, went down the plane’s steps and just ran," Yana said, adding that the landing wasn’t very hard, and that passengers emerged from the plane in a calm and orderly fashion. The crew acted very professionally throughout the emergency, with flight attendants helping passengers, reassuring them and explaining how the landing would take place, the woman noted.Maria, another passenger, told Sputnik that the landing "went quite well…maybe even more comfortably than it does at the airport…There weren’t any unusual sounds, there was no impact with the ground either, it happened very softly."Meet the PilotsOmsk Governor Vitaly Khotsenko called the pilots of the emergency-stricken plane "real heroes!" Ural Airlines said the professionalism and coordinated actions of the pilots and flight attendants made it possible for the landing to take place without tragic consequences.Media soon learned names of the pilots. Flight commander Sergei Belov is a 32-year-old career pilot, born in Tbilisi in 1990 and coming from a family of aviators. Belov’s grandfather was a military pilot, serving as a navigator of a squadron of Tu-16 strategic missile carriers. His father mastered a series of Soviet passenger jetliners, including the Yak-40, the Tu-134, and the Tu-154, becoming a flight commander at the age of 28. In 1989, his father was awarded the Order of Red Banner of Labor for courage and professionalism during an emergency takeoff from the Odessa Airport. He ended up working as an instructor with Ural Airlines alongside his son.The second pilot's name is Eduard Semyonov. He is a 56-year-old career aviator, and graduate from the Minsk Aviation Technical School of Civil Aviation and the Ulyanovsk Institute of Civil Aviation. He has been working for Ural Airlines since 2013.Also onboard were flight attendants Daria Glushakova (34), Aisha Gummetova (22), Dmitry Kostylev (31) and Dmitry Ryabov (27).Authorities Start ProbesAs mentioned, the culprit behind the emergency landing is assumed to be a faulty hydraulic system. In a press conference after the incident, Ural Airlines CEO Sergei Skuratov explained that the "green" hydraulic system of the Airbus's green/yellow/blue hydraulic circuit scheme, responsible for flight controls, the landing gear, brakes, and nose wheel steering, had suffered a failure.Russia’s Investigative Committee and aviation authorities have opened investigations into the incident, with the Ural and West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office conducting inspections. Investigators promise to release their findings at a later date.Second Miracle Landing in a Field by Ural Airlines PilotsTuesday’s incident was the second time in just over four years that an Ural Airlines jetliner made a casualty-free emergency landing in a field. On August 15, 2019, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321 with 226 passengers and seven crewmembers onboard flying from Moscow to Simferopol made an emergency landing in a cornfield about 35 km southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls shortly after takeoff. Everyone made it out alive, with 74 people sustaining minor injuries.President Putin awarded the flight commander and second pilot of the A321 Hero of Russia medals, with the rest of the crew awarded Order of Courage medals.After learning about Tuesday’s incident, attendees of the Eastern Economic Forum, where Putin gave a plenary speech, stood up and applauded.

