Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Novosibirsk Region - Emergency Services
Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Novosibirsk Region - Emergency Services
A passenger aircraft en route from the Russian resort city of Sochi to Siberian city of Omsk has made an emergency landing in a field in the Novosibirsk Region on Tuesday morning, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik, adding that nobody was injured, according to preliminary data.
"In the Ubinsky district, a passenger plane landed in a field. There are no injuries, according to preliminary data," the representative told Sputnik. The emergency services also said that 167 people were on board the aircraft, including six crew members and 23 children. A representative of the emergency services told Sputnik that the preliminary cause of the emergency landing was a failure of the aircraft's hydraulic system. The Airbus A320 aircraft is operated by Russian air carrier Ural Airlines.
Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Novosibirsk Region - Emergency Services

05:46 GMT 12.09.2023
A passenger plane made an emergency landing in the Novosibirsk region
A passenger plane made an emergency landing in the Novosibirsk region
© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Health of the Novosibirsk region
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A passenger aircraft en route from the Russian resort city of Sochi to Siberian city of Omsk has made an emergency landing in a field in the Novosibirsk Region on Tuesday morning, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik, adding that nobody was injured, according to preliminary data.
"In the Ubinsky district, a passenger plane landed in a field. There are no injuries, according to preliminary data," the representative told Sputnik.
The emergency services also said that 167 people were on board the aircraft, including six crew members and 23 children.
A representative of the emergency services told Sputnik that the preliminary cause of the emergency landing was a failure of the aircraft's hydraulic system.
The Airbus A320 aircraft is operated by Russian air carrier Ural Airlines.
