https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/russian-air-defenses-intercept-four-himars-and-uragan-mlrs-rockets-1113310517.html
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS Rockets
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS Rockets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four rockets launched by the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and neutralized... 12.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-12T15:22+0000
2023-09-12T15:22+0000
2023-09-12T15:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
uragan
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107813_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6f00a003e3e1b7343559eb0d8d2291.jpg
"Over the course of the day, our air defenses intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan system rockets," the ministry's briefing stated.In addition, according to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones.Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have inflicted significant damage to the Kiev regime’s military capabilities, having destroyed a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 military vehicles
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/western-wonder-weapons-wont-turn-the-tide-in-ukraine-1113177634.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107813_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55ada507d98ac682772543b16b56bdac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kiev, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), uragan, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), ukrainian crisis
russia, ukraine, kiev, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), uragan, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), ukrainian crisis
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS Rockets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four rockets launched by the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and neutralized 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the course of the day, our air defenses intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan system rockets," the ministry's briefing stated.
In addition, according to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones.
Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have inflicted significant damage to the Kiev regime’s military capabilities, having destroyed a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 military vehicles