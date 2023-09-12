International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS Rockets
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS Rockets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four rockets launched by the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and neutralized... 12.09.2023
"Over the course of the day, our air defenses intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan system rockets," the ministry's briefing stated.In addition, according to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones.Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have inflicted significant damage to the Kiev regime's military capabilities, having destroyed a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 military vehicles
15:22 GMT 12.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four rockets launched by the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and neutralized 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the course of the day, our air defenses intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan system rockets," the ministry's briefing stated.
In addition, according to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones.
Since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have inflicted significant damage to the Kiev regime’s military capabilities, having destroyed a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 military vehicles
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
