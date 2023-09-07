https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/western-wonder-weapons-wont-turn-the-tide-in-ukraine-1113177634.html

Western 'Wonder Weapons' Won't Turn the Tide in Ukraine

Western 'Wonder Weapons' Won't Turn the Tide in Ukraine

US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, HIMARS rocket artillery, JDAM guided glide bombs and Patriot air defense systems have all failed to grant victory to Kiev. Brian Berletic said the failure of the UK's tank was predictable.

2023-09-07T16:57+0000

2023-09-07T16:57+0000

2023-09-07T16:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

challenger 2

ukraine

russia

china

taiwan

united kingdom (uk)

uk defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112674017_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_ef01f1fd7059e29092ed400694753d80.jpg

The destruction of the first British Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine is further proof that Western "wonder weapons" will not win the conflict for Kiev.On Wednesday, new British Defense Minister Grant Shapps confirmed the destruction of one of 14 tanks gifted to the Kiev regime after the Ukrainian military released a video showing the burning vehicle near Rabotino on the Zaporozhye front.Former US Marine and presenter of YouTube channel The News Atlas Brian Berletic told Sputnik that this was the first time the British main battle tank (MBT) had been tested in combat against an equal adversary.One British army Challenger 2 was also destroyed by another in a "friendly fire" incident in the Iraqi city of Basra in March 2003."Now we have the Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine. It is fighting Russian forces, which are better-equipped and better armed than the insurgents were or fighting British troops in Iraq," Berletic said. "This was entirely predictable."The pundit said that despite the media hype, "these Western main battle tanks were not going to make a difference," adding that he had consistently argued that they were in fact "very vulnerable" and would "burn just as easily as all the other tanks Ukraine had at the beginning of the special military operation, that these new tanks are there to replace."The small numbers of vehicles donated to the Kiev regime, including 85 German Leopard 2 MBTs, 30 or 40 French AMX-10RC light tanks and 31 US M1 Abrams MBTs — yet to reach the battlefield — showed that NATO was unable to follow through on its pledge to arm Ukraine until the end of the conflict.Pivot to TaiwanThe geopolitical expert went on to compare Washington's strategy of provoking the Ukraine crisis to its more recent moves to arm Taiwan and encourage it to assert its claims to formal independence from China.He pointed out that the United Nations (UN) and even the US officially recognize Taiwan as an island province of mainland China under the One-China Policy."So they're violating international law," Berletic underlined. "They are violating their own agreement with China, and they are doing almost verbatim the exact same process that provoked the conflict in Ukraine."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/uk-made-challenger-2-tank-got-first-taste-of-combat-in-ukraine---and-failed-1113138090.html

ukraine

russia

china

taiwan

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

challenger 2, ukraine, russia, china, taiwan, united kingdom (uk), uk defense ministry