Turkiye Seeking to Soon Finalize Development of Proposals for Russia on Grain Deal - Source

Turkiye expects to soon complete with the United Nations the development of new proposals for Russia to resume the Black Sea grain initiative, a source participating in the Turkish technical delegation told Sputnik.

"We expect that in the coming days we will complete the development of these proposals and present them to the Russian side for consideration," the source said, adding that the work is being carried out jointly with the UN. New proposals are being prepared on the basis of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recommendations, which were developed, among other things, after his discussions with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. "They imply a solution to problems related to the payment system and insurance of Russian ships involved in exports. The issue will finally become clear after the planned negotiations between Mr. President and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly," the source stated. The official further indicated that Turkiye intends to discuss new proposals for Russia on the grain deal at a technical level in Istanbul with the participation of delegations from Russia and the United Nations.The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will take place from September 19 to 26.

