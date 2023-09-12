https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/us-sets-annual-record-for-billion-dollar-disasters-with-four-months-to-go-1113296647.html

US Sets Annual Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters With Four Months to Go

The US has experienced a record 23 confirmed weather and climate disaster events that resulted in losses exceeding $1 billion so far in 2023, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) said in a statement.

"In 2023 (as of September 11), there have been 23 confirmed weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect United States. These events included 2 flooding events, 18 severe storm events, 1 tropical cyclone event, 1 wildfire event, and 1 winter storm event, " the NCEI said on Monday. The 23 billion-dollar disasters tops the previous high of 22 that was set in 2020, according to NCEI data. However, there are still four months remaining in 2023, and more events that may surpass the $1 billion threshold in damage costs, the NCEI said. Specifically, in August 2023, Tropical Storm Hilary made history by triggering the issuance of southern California's first-ever tropical storm watch. It unleashed record-breaking rainfall and extensive flooding across portions of the Southwest, said the statement. Furthermore, throughout the spring to fall of 2023, drought conditions gripped multiple Midwestern states, including Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas, said the statement. These conditions significantly impacted the agricultural sector in these states, leading to crop damage due to insufficient rainfall, NCEI said. However, it is essential to note that these figures are preliminary, as calculations have yet to be finalized, and total costs remain undetermined as of September 11, 2023, according to the statement.

