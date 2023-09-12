International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/us-sets-annual-record-for-billion-dollar-disasters-with-four-months-to-go-1113296647.html
US Sets Annual Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters With Four Months to Go
US Sets Annual Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters With Four Months to Go
The US has experienced a record 23 confirmed weather and climate disaster events that resulted in losses exceeding $1 billion so far in 2023, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) said in a statement.
2023-09-12T01:17+0000
2023-09-12T01:15+0000
americas
california
wildfire
maui wildfires 2023
tropical storm
extreme weather
extreme weather conditions
severe weather
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545501_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1ccbdb087390da8ef272a12e045ea7.jpg
"In 2023 (as of September 11), there have been 23 confirmed weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect United States. These events included 2 flooding events, 18 severe storm events, 1 tropical cyclone event, 1 wildfire event, and 1 winter storm event, " the NCEI said on Monday. The 23 billion-dollar disasters tops the previous high of 22 that was set in 2020, according to NCEI data. However, there are still four months remaining in 2023, and more events that may surpass the $1 billion threshold in damage costs, the NCEI said. Specifically, in August 2023, Tropical Storm Hilary made history by triggering the issuance of southern California's first-ever tropical storm watch. It unleashed record-breaking rainfall and extensive flooding across portions of the Southwest, said the statement. Furthermore, throughout the spring to fall of 2023, drought conditions gripped multiple Midwestern states, including Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas, said the statement. These conditions significantly impacted the agricultural sector in these states, leading to crop damage due to insufficient rainfall, NCEI said. However, it is essential to note that these figures are preliminary, as calculations have yet to be finalized, and total costs remain undetermined as of September 11, 2023, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/video-louisiana-facing-down-unprecedented-number-of-wildfires-breaking-state-records-1112969219.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545501_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ebb032abd8a691e760cc81f6c3be179.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, climate disaster events, financial losses, national centers for environmental information, ncei
us, climate disaster events, financial losses, national centers for environmental information, ncei

US Sets Annual Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters With Four Months to Go

01:17 GMT 12.09.2023
© AP Photo / Rick BowmerWildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has experienced a record 23 confirmed weather and climate disaster events that resulted in losses exceeding $1 billion so far in 2023, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) said in a statement.
"In 2023 (as of September 11), there have been 23 confirmed weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect United States. These events included 2 flooding events, 18 severe storm events, 1 tropical cyclone event, 1 wildfire event, and 1 winter storm event, " the NCEI said on Monday.
The 23 billion-dollar disasters tops the previous high of 22 that was set in 2020, according to NCEI data. However, there are still four months remaining in 2023, and more events that may surpass the $1 billion threshold in damage costs, the NCEI said.
Specifically, in August 2023, Tropical Storm Hilary made history by triggering the issuance of southern California's first-ever tropical storm watch. It unleashed record-breaking rainfall and extensive flooding across portions of the Southwest, said the statement.
Furthermore, throughout the spring to fall of 2023, drought conditions gripped multiple Midwestern states, including Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas, said the statement.
A Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry helicopter prepares to drop water on one of more than 450 wildfires raging in the state on August 29, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
Americas
Video: Louisiana Facing Down 'Unprecedented' Number of Wildfires, Breaking State Records
29 August, 18:21 GMT
These conditions significantly impacted the agricultural sector in these states, leading to crop damage due to insufficient rainfall, NCEI said.
However, it is essential to note that these figures are preliminary, as calculations have yet to be finalized, and total costs remain undetermined as of September 11, 2023, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала