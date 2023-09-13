https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/burisma-blues-1113326393.html

Burisma Blues

Burisma Blues

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden for his alleged connection with his son's foreign business dealings.

2023-09-13T00:56+0000

2023-09-13T00:56+0000

2023-09-13T00:54+0000

americas

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

house oversight committee

congress

the hunter biden case

ted rall

political cartoons

sputnik cartoons

impeachment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113324089_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_410bef3f669269fe3344761ec78479c6.jpg

The US president has denied he had any involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings; however, it was revealed late last month that the National Archives has over 5,400 emails and records linked to pseudonyms allegedly used by Joe Biden while discussing foreign business deals with his son.The House Oversight Committee previously released bank memos showing that members of the Biden family received at least $20 million from foreign sources, including associates of Hunter Biden who later dined with the elder Biden on at least two occasions when he served as vice president during the Obama years.Hunter Biden’s close business associate Devon Archer told Congress Hunter put his father on calls during business meetings more than 20 times to promote “the brand.”As early as 2019, the Joe Biden denied speaking with his son about his foreign business dealings. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden said in Iowa while on the campaign trail. He later repeated that same claim in August when asked about Archer's testimony. Maybe he forgot.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/new-memos-hint-at-bidens-personal-interest-in-firing-ukraine-prosecutor-targeting-burisma-1112791288.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

devon archer, ted rall comics, political cartoons, joe biden impeachment, impeachment probe, impeachment inquiry