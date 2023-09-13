https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/burisma-blues-1113326393.html
Burisma Blues
Burisma Blues
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden for his alleged connection with his son's foreign business dealings.
The US president has denied he had any involvement in his son's foreign business dealings; however, it was revealed late last month that the National Archives has over 5,400 emails and records linked to pseudonyms allegedly used by Joe Biden while discussing foreign business deals with his son.The House Oversight Committee previously released bank memos showing that members of the Biden family received at least $20 million from foreign sources, including associates of Hunter Biden who later dined with the elder Biden on at least two occasions when he served as vice president during the Obama years.Hunter Biden's close business associate Devon Archer told Congress Hunter put his father on calls during business meetings more than 20 times to promote "the brand."As early as 2019, the Joe Biden denied speaking with his son about his foreign business dealings. "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden said in Iowa while on the campaign trail. He later repeated that same claim in August when asked about Archer's testimony. Maybe he forgot.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Tuesday that he is directing the House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden for his alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, including potential pay-to-play accusations.
The US president has denied he had any involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings; however, it was revealed late last month that the National Archives has over 5,400 emails and records linked to pseudonyms allegedly used by Joe Biden while discussing foreign business deals with his son.
The House Oversight Committee previously released bank memos showing that members of the Biden family received at least $20 million from foreign sources, including associates of Hunter Biden who later dined with the elder Biden on at least two occasions when he served as vice president during the Obama years.
Hunter Biden’s close business associate Devon Archer told Congress Hunter put his father on calls during business meetings more than 20 times to promote “the brand.”
As early as 2019, the Joe Biden denied speaking with his son about his foreign business dealings. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden said in Iowa while on the campaign trail. He later repeated that same claim in August when asked about Archer's testimony.