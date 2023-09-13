https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/house-republicans-unlikely-to-have-enough-evidence-to-impeach-biden-at-present-1113326060.html
Republicans are unlikely to have enough evidence to impeach President Joe Biden but the impeachment inquiry will be important for the public to better understand concerns over his alleged role in Hunter's business dealings.
House Republicans 'Unlikely' to Have Enough Evidence to Impeach Biden at Present
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republicans are unlikely to have enough evidence to impeach President Joe Biden but the impeachment inquiry launched by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be important for the US public to better understand concerns over his alleged role in Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, experts told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier Monday, McCarthy announced
that he ordered an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden amid House probes into alleged criminal activity involving him and his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Biden has denied ever discussing business with his son.
"I think at this point actual impeachment is unlikely but it is important for the public to understand what was going on through payments to his son by foreign entities," former US Justice Department prosecutor Ronald Sievert told Sputnik.
"Finding that a politician's specific decision was solely because of money going to relative or campaign is always difficult regardless of logical suspicions."
Sievert underscored that although there is not enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden at this point, there is plenty of evidence to open an impeachment inquiry to examine why millions of dollars was sent to his family and concealed with shell corporations.
The former official added that the impeachment inquiry may also allow for an examination into how much money may have allegedly been funneled to Joe Biden by his son.
Former US Justice Department official and Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan also told Sputnik there is not enough evidence to impeach the US president.
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's press team told Sputnik they had no comment on the matter.
According to McCarthy, an impeachment inquiry will give House committees more power to gather facts. The inquiry will be led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.
The inquiry builds on House committee probes into alleged criminal activity by Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, including foreign bribery and influence peddling.