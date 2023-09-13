https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/house-republicans-unlikely-to-have-enough-evidence-to-impeach-biden-at-present-1113326060.html

House Republicans 'Unlikely' to Have Enough Evidence to Impeach Biden at Present

Republicans are unlikely to have enough evidence to impeach President Joe Biden but the impeachment inquiry will be important for the public to better understand concerns over his alleged role in Hunter's business dealings.

Earlier Monday, McCarthy announced that he ordered an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden amid House probes into alleged criminal activity involving him and his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Biden has denied ever discussing business with his son. "Finding that a politician's specific decision was solely because of money going to relative or campaign is always difficult regardless of logical suspicions." Sievert underscored that although there is not enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden at this point, there is plenty of evidence to open an impeachment inquiry to examine why millions of dollars was sent to his family and concealed with shell corporations. The former official added that the impeachment inquiry may also allow for an examination into how much money may have allegedly been funneled to Joe Biden by his son. Former US Justice Department official and Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan also told Sputnik there is not enough evidence to impeach the US president. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's press team told Sputnik they had no comment on the matter.

