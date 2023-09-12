https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/us-house-speaker-mccarthy-orders-formal-impeachment-inquiry-into-biden-1113315465.html

US House Speaker McCarthy Orders Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

US House Speaker McCarthy Orders Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

McCarthy suggested last month that the House would pursue impeachment against the POTUS in order to get documents to investigate the Biden family amid shady... 12.09.2023, Sputnik International

McCarthy has ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business activity in Ukraine.The inquiry is believed to be the "logical next step" for the Republicans. Then, the investigators will be able to gather evidence in order to issue charges against the president.House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will head the inquiry, cooperating with House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, according to the congressman.McCarthy mentioned "abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" among the allegations made against the president.“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings,” the speaker stressed, citing the results of the investigations. McCarthy added that there are eyewitnesses who confirm that the Biden family received tens of millions dollars in payments and expensive vehicles after Hunter’s interactions with business partners joined by the president.Biden used shell companies and other suspicious associates in order to gain around 20 million dollars through more than 150 transactions registered by the Treasury Department, the congressman emphasized.The Biden family also employed bribery of an FBI agent in their dealings, McCarthy noted.Speaking to reporters Monday night, McCarthy claimed that new revelations were turning up every day, citing Biden's use of pseudonyms on emails when he was vice president.

