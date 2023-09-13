International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/iea-expects-2023-global-oil-demand-to-reach-1018mln-bpd-1113334967.html
IEA Expects 2023 Global Oil Demand to Reach 101.8Mln Bpd
IEA Expects 2023 Global Oil Demand to Reach 101.8Mln Bpd
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that it expects the global oil demand to reach 101.8 million barrels per day.
2023-09-13T08:39+0000
2023-09-13T08:39+0000
economy
oil
international energy agency (iea)
russia
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101637/90/1016379096_0:343:5456:3412_1920x0_80_0_0_7ebec5d931c9220939d74d977b67aba3.jpg
The forecast remains the same as in the previous report."World oil demand remains on track to grow by 2.2 mb/d in 2023 to 101.8 mb/d, led by resurgent Chinese consumption, jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks," the IEA’s report said.The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that the global oil production will reach 101.6 million barrels per day.The forecast remains the same as in the previous report.“Taken altogether, world oil output this year is projected to expand by 1.5 mb/d to a record 101.6 mb/d, with the US, Iran – despite international sanctions – and Brazil ranking as the world’s top three sources of growth,” the IEA said in its report.Russian Oil Exports and RevenuesRussia cut oil production in August remained at the level of 9.48 million barrels per day as in July, a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday."Russian crude oil output was broadly steady in August at close to 9.5 mb/d," the report read, with the data specifying that the output was at 9.48 million barrels per day both in July and August.The IEA also said in the report that Russia decreased its oil exports in August by 150,000 barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day, but it received the largest revenue since October 2022."Russian oil export revenues surged by $1.8 bn in August to their highest level since October 2022. While overall export volumes fell 150 kb/d m-o-m, the weighted average price of Russian crude increased by $9.30/bbl (+14.4%)," the report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/russia-winning-war-against-wests-hot-air-oil-and-gas-sanctions-threat-1113183868.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/putin-saudi-crown-prince-note-cut-in-oil-production-will-stabilize-market---kremlin-1113148989.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101637/90/1016379096_224:0:5232:3756_1920x0_80_0_0_f9774e0448c89f3e3a57c99f713d5cab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, hydrocarbon, hydrocarbon exports, global oil demand, russian oil, iea
oil, hydrocarbon, hydrocarbon exports, global oil demand, russian oil, iea

IEA Expects 2023 Global Oil Demand to Reach 101.8Mln Bpd

08:39 GMT 13.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hasan JamaliUS President Barack Obama insinuated that the United States was behind the sharp fall in oil prices, which was orchestrated to negatively affect Russia
US President Barack Obama insinuated that the United States was behind the sharp fall in oil prices, which was orchestrated to negatively affect Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that it expects the global oil demand to reach 101.8 million barrels per day.
The forecast remains the same as in the previous report.
"World oil demand remains on track to grow by 2.2 mb/d in 2023 to 101.8 mb/d, led by resurgent Chinese consumption, jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks," the IEA’s report said.
The Pegas tanker, that has recently changed its name to Lana, is seen off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia, Greece, Friday, May 27, 2022. The crude oil cargo of the Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the U.S., a Greek official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
Analysis
Russia Winning War Against West's 'Hot Air' Oil and Gas Sanctions Threat
7 September, 21:09 GMT
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that the global oil production will reach 101.6 million barrels per day.
The forecast remains the same as in the previous report.
“Taken altogether, world oil output this year is projected to expand by 1.5 mb/d to a record 101.6 mb/d, with the US, Iran – despite international sanctions – and Brazil ranking as the world’s top three sources of growth,” the IEA said in its report.

Russian Oil Exports and Revenues

Russia cut oil production in August remained at the level of 9.48 million barrels per day as in July, a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.
May 30, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with then-Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Economy
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note Cut in Oil Production Will Stabilize Market - Kremlin
6 September, 09:51 GMT
"Russian crude oil output was broadly steady in August at close to 9.5 mb/d," the report read, with the data specifying that the output was at 9.48 million barrels per day both in July and August.
The IEA also said in the report that Russia decreased its oil exports in August by 150,000 barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day, but it received the largest revenue since October 2022.
"Russian oil export revenues surged by $1.8 bn in August to their highest level since October 2022. While overall export volumes fell 150 kb/d m-o-m, the weighted average price of Russian crude increased by $9.30/bbl (+14.4%)," the report read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала