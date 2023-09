Putin: Russia Will Help North Korea in Space Exploration and Rocket Construction

When asked about cooperation with North Korea in space, Vladimir Putin emphasized that this is the very reason why they came to Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"The North Korean leadership is interested in rocket construction, they are also trying to develop space technologies," Putin said.

Referring to the issue of potential cooperation with North Korea in military and technological spheres, Vladimir Putin also said that "they will discuss all issues in no particular hurry" because "they have time".