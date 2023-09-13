https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/new-book-reportedly-claims-elon-musk-saw-trump-as-worlds-champion-of-bull-1113329409.html

New Book Reportedly Claims Elon Musk Saw Trump as 'World's Champion of Bull***'

In a riveting new biography by Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk's contempt for former President Donald Trump comes to light.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his various innovations, has emerged as yet another critic of former US President Donald Trump, according to the latest revelations laid out in his biography.The biography, based on two years of interviews and observations by Walter Isaacson, exposes Musk's shifting political attitudes, among other angles.Despite having no strong political affiliations, Musk previously supported the political campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, US media reported, citing advanced copies of the book. In 2016, Musk publicly voiced his concerns about Trump but remained optimistic about the then-president-elect's potential for responsible governance.However, a private meeting with Trump in December 2016 left Musk baffled, leading him to conclude that Trump's behavior was consistent with his campaign antics. US reports indicate Musk ultimately concluded at the time that "Trump as president was no different than he was as a candidate," and that his actions weren't just an "act."Musk reportedly told Isaacson: "He’s [Trump] disruptive. He’s the world’s champion of bull****."Musk's disdain for Trump reportedly remained unwavering throughout the presidency, culminating in Musk's resignation from presidential councils when Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords.

