New Book Reportedly Claims Elon Musk Saw Trump as 'World's Champion of Bull***'
New Book Reportedly Claims Elon Musk Saw Trump as 'World's Champion of Bull***'
In a riveting new biography by Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk's contempt for former President Donald Trump comes to light.
2023-09-13T04:25+0000
2023-09-13T04:25+0000
2023-09-13T04:23+0000
americas
us
viral
elon musk
donald trump
memoirs
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his various innovations, has emerged as yet another critic of former US President Donald Trump, according to the latest revelations laid out in his biography.
americas
New Book Reportedly Claims Elon Musk Saw Trump as 'World's Champion of Bull***'
The book, which delves into the life and career of the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), unveils Musk's complex views on US politics, showcasing his disapproval of Trump, whom he deemed "the world's champion of bull****."
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his various innovations, has emerged as yet another critic of former US President Donald Trump, according to the latest revelations laid out in his biography.
The biography, based on two years of interviews and observations by Walter Isaacson, exposes Musk's shifting political attitudes, among other angles.
"Trump might be one of the best bullsh***ers ever... If you just think of Trump as a sort of con-man performance, then his behavior sort of makes sense," Musk told Isaacson, as quoted by US media.
Despite having no strong political affiliations, Musk previously supported the political campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, US media reported, citing advanced copies of the book. In 2016, Musk publicly voiced his concerns about Trump but remained optimistic about the then-president-elect's potential for responsible governance.
19 November 2022, 13:45 GMT
However, a private meeting with Trump in December 2016 left Musk baffled, leading him to conclude that Trump's behavior was consistent with his campaign antics. US reports indicate Musk ultimately concluded at the time that "Trump as president was no different than he was as a candidate," and that his actions weren't just an "act."
Musk reportedly told Isaacson: "He’s [Trump] disruptive. He’s the world’s champion of bull****."
Musk's disdain for Trump reportedly remained unwavering throughout the presidency, culminating in Musk's resignation from presidential councils when Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords.
However, despite his views on Trump, Musk did not advocate for the former president's permanent Twitter ban; in fact, he believed that if Trump engaged in criminal activities, the ban was justified.
Musk later bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and, in a surprising turn of events, held a poll on reinstating Trump, which led to a narrow victory for the "ayes."