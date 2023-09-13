https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/russias-air-defenses-repel-ukrainian-attack-in-crimeas-sevastopol---governor-1113327063.html

Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor

Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor

Air defenses repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said early Wednesday, noting that a fire broke out at a non-civilian facility.

2023-09-13T01:20+0000

2023-09-13T01:20+0000

2023-09-13T01:18+0000

russia

ukraine

sevastopol

crimea

ukrainian crisis

russian air defense forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_0:3:3635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30419c58714ca2349257f38cc018735.jpg

"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses activated," the governor said, detailing that preliminary findings indicated a fire broke out in the city's industrial district as a result of the missile strike.Razvozhayev stated that emergency services were working on site, urging citizens to "remain calm."No immediate reports detailing the extent of the damages have been provided. The governor further added that the situation in the air continues to be monitored, and that all operational services were on standby.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-systems-down-ukrainian-drone-over-crimea-1113128714.html

ukraine

sevastopol

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defenses, sevastopol, crimean peninsula, ukrainian strikes against russia, governor mikhail razvozhayev,