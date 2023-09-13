International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/russias-air-defenses-repel-ukrainian-attack-in-crimeas-sevastopol---governor-1113327063.html
Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
Air defenses repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said early Wednesday, noting that a fire broke out at a non-civilian facility.
2023-09-13T01:20+0000
2023-09-13T01:18+0000
russia
ukraine
sevastopol
crimea
ukrainian crisis
russian air defense forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_0:3:3635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30419c58714ca2349257f38cc018735.jpg
"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses activated," the governor said, detailing that preliminary findings indicated a fire broke out in the city's industrial district as a result of the missile strike.Razvozhayev stated that emergency services were working on site, urging citizens to "remain calm."No immediate reports detailing the extent of the damages have been provided. The governor further added that the situation in the air continues to be monitored, and that all operational services were on standby.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-systems-down-ukrainian-drone-over-crimea-1113128714.html
ukraine
sevastopol
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_527:0:3258:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_704343686ca5d53786f370bea033de18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, sevastopol, crimean peninsula, ukrainian strikes against russia, governor mikhail razvozhayev,
russian air defenses, sevastopol, crimean peninsula, ukrainian strikes against russia, governor mikhail razvozhayev,

Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor

01:20 GMT 13.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabank Large landing ship of the Russian Navy near the Crimean bridge. BDK transport civilian vehicles at the Kerch ferry. The Crimean bridge was damaged due to an attack at night by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Traffic has been temporarily suspended.
 Large landing ship of the Russian Navy near the Crimean bridge. BDK transport civilian vehicles at the Kerch ferry. The Crimean bridge was damaged due to an attack at night by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Traffic has been temporarily suspended. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said early Wednesday, noting that a fire broke out at a non-civilian facility.
"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses activated," the governor said, detailing that preliminary findings indicated a fire broke out in the city's industrial district as a result of the missile strike.
Razvozhayev stated that emergency services were working on site, urging citizens to "remain calm."
No immediate reports detailing the extent of the damages have been provided. The governor further added that the situation in the air continues to be monitored, and that all operational services were on standby.
A test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea
5 September, 07:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала