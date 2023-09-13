https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/russias-air-defenses-repel-ukrainian-attack-in-crimeas-sevastopol---governor-1113327063.html
Russia's Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Attack in Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
Air defenses repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said early Wednesday, noting that a fire broke out at a non-civilian facility.
"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses activated," the governor said, detailing that preliminary findings indicated a fire broke out in the city's industrial district as a result of the missile strike.Razvozhayev stated that emergency services were working on site, urging citizens to "remain calm."No immediate reports detailing the extent of the damages have been provided. The governor further added that the situation in the air continues to be monitored, and that all operational services were on standby.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said early Wednesday, noting that a fire broke out at a non-civilian facility.
"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses activated," the governor said, detailing that preliminary findings indicated a fire broke out in the city's industrial district as a result of the missile strike.
Razvozhayev stated that emergency services were working on site, urging citizens to "remain calm."
No immediate reports detailing the extent of the damages have been provided. The governor further added that the situation in the air continues to be monitored, and that all operational services were on standby.