https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-systems-down-ukrainian-drone-over-crimea-1113128714.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea
Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea
Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-09-05T07:06+0000
2023-09-05T07:06+0000
2023-09-05T07:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg
"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/cia-vet-us-aiding-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russian-nuclear-power-plants-1113058316.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_642:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_358cbd1e8999a7be082364423fa13eab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone attacks on russia
Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months
after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone
attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.