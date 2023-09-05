International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea
Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
07:06 GMT 05.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
