https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-systems-down-ukrainian-drone-over-crimea-1113128714.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea

Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukrainian Drone Over Crimea

Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-09-05T07:06+0000

2023-09-05T07:06+0000

2023-09-05T07:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg

"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/cia-vet-us-aiding-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russian-nuclear-power-plants-1113058316.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian drone attacks on russia