https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraine-loses-235-military-in-south-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1113340254.html
Ukraine Loses 235 Military in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses 235 Military in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 235 military both killed and wounded in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-09-13T11:52+0000
2023-09-13T11:52+0000
2023-09-13T11:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113340094_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee7a21e9b3960990d1cd5f0225e2c0d.jpg
Over the given period, Russian armed forces have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks each in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions. "Enemy losses in this [South Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also lost more than 205 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 140 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/scott-ritter-us-transfer-of-ever-more-deadly-arms-to-ukraine-reeks-of-desperation-1113319569.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113340094_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ce1d18fed00a72710a91c34b4e69b24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukraine losses
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukraine losses
Ukraine Loses 235 Military in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 235 military both killed and wounded in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, Russian armed forces have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian troops
in the Donetsk direction, two attacks each in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions.
"Enemy losses in this [South Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine also lost more than 205 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 140 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.