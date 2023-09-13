International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 235 Military in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses 235 Military in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 235 military both killed and wounded in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, Russian armed forces have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks each in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions. "Enemy losses in this [South Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also lost more than 205 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 140 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
11:52 GMT 13.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 235 military both killed and wounded in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, Russian armed forces have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks each in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions.
"Enemy losses in this [South Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine also lost more than 205 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 140 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
